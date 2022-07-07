How to watch Uncharterd: Off the Map

HBO Max will premiere this Friday, July 8 “Uncharterd: Off the Map”. Here we share how to watch the successful movie starring Tom Holland.

On Friday, July 8, it will premiere on hbo max “Uncharted: Off the Map“, one of the highest grossing films so far this year. With Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas as protagonists, the film that lasts 1 hour and 56 minutes It arrives on the streaming platform a few months after its premiere in all movie theaters.

Based on the successful video game franchise created by naughty dogthe film introduces us to “Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and shows his first treasure hunting adventure with his prankster partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg)”, explains the synopsis. And he adds: “In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in search of the greatest treasure ever found while also following clues that may lead to Nathan’s missing brother.”

The film, which was a success at the box office and in general terms was also well received by critics, will release a second part, although at the moment there is no announced date. HBO Max, which also confirmed that it will soon premiere “Spider-Man No Way Home”, continues to add quality films to its catalog.

+Uncharted: Off the Map l Official Trailer

How to watch “Uncharted: Off the Map”?

The film can be seen on the official page of HBO Max, a platform that you can access by doing CLICK HERE. Once registered, enter with your username and password.

premiere schedule