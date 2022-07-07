How to get the incredible Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite

The outfit of the historic movie character came to the battle royale. Find out how to get it.





Fortnitein its third season of chapter 3, incorporated two historical characters from the cinema. one was Darth Vaderwho arrived at the beginning of the season. The other is incorporated as of today: Indiana Jones. Here we tell you how to get the skin of the most famous archaeologist of all .











Indiana Jones has arrived at Fortnite

With the release of “Cool”, the third season of the game, Epic Games confirmed the arrival of two historical characters in their battle royale. first arrived Darth Vader Y, starting today July 6, 2022 and until the end of the seasonwill be available Indiana Joneswhich comes along with patch 21.20 of the video game. The protagonist of the historic film by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg can be obtained as a skin. Said outfit will be ours forever if we complete certain missions.

How to get Indiana Jones in Fortnite

The skin of one of the most famous characters in the history of cinema It will be obtained by completing four special missions of Indiana Jones. Later, a different outfit style can be unlocked by completing 10 quests in the batch. The Indiana Jones missions are:

Use the Hook Glove to swing through trees (0/10) – Reward: Plundered Relics Harvesting Tool

– Reward: Plundered Relics Harvesting Tool Get the Burgerrrguesa relics in The Temple and The Ruins in the same game (0/2) – Reward: Expedition Bag backpack accessory

– Reward: Expedition Bag backpack accessory Deal damage to opponents driving or on a vehicle (0/500) – Reward: Dauntless Archeology Wrap

– Reward: Dauntless Archeology Wrap Search chests in Tortuous Tunnels (0/5) – Reward: Indiana Jones icon for the base banner

– Reward: Indiana Jones icon for the base banner Find the secret door on the other side of the main room of Ruined Ruins (0/1) – Reward: Indy emote as New

– Reward: Indy emote as New Store an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent (0/1) – Escape from Indy graffiti

– Escape from Indy graffiti Roll runaway rocks 100 meters in a single match (0/100) – Doctor Jones emoticon

– Doctor Jones emoticon Finish in the top 5 in a match (0/1) – hang glider Emergency Raft

– hang glider Emergency Raft Deal damage to opponents with a pistol (0/750) – First Mishap loading screen

