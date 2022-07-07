how to get indiana jones outfit and cosmetics

Lara Croft Y Nathan Drake they’ve been in for a while Fortniteso all that was missing was Indiana Jones to complete the trio of the most famous fictional archaeologists and we are going to show you how to get his outfit and fun cosmetics by completing missions that refer to the remembered ̶t̶e̶t̶r̶a̶l̶o̶g̶í̶a̶ trilogy of Steven Spielberg movies starring Harrison Ford.

How to get the Indiana Jones outfit and cosmetics in Fortnite?

First of all, they must be clear that You can only unlock this content if you have the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. Otherwise, the missions required to get them will not appear. This pass costs 950 V-Bucks.

Let’s get to know all the missions and what unlocks each one:

Register 5 chests in Changing Conduits: Banner Indiana Jones

Deal 500 damage to opponents while in or on top of a vehicle: Intrepid Archeology Paper .

. Use the Anchor Glove to swing from trees 10 times: Plundered Relics Pickaxe . Follow this link to know the locations of the Anchor Glove on the map .

. . Collect the Durr Burger relics in the Temple and the Ruins in the same match: Retro Backpack Expedition Bag . The temple relic is at the base of the pyramid, near a fallen log. The one of the Ruins is located to the southeast of the area.

. The temple relic is at the base of the pyramid, near a fallen log. The one of the Ruins is located to the southeast of the area. Complete the quests Search 5 chests in Shifting Conduits, Deal 500 damage to opponents while in or on a vehicle, Use the Anchor Glove to swing from trees 10 times, and Pick up the Durr Burger relics in the Temple in the same match and the Ruins: Indiana Jones Outfit.

For the following missions to appear, you need to first unlock the Indiana Jones outfit in Fortnite:

Find the secret door beyond the main chamber in the Ruined Ruins: Indy built-in gesture like new . To access it we must enter a password with colored stones, but we cannot tell them because it changes each game. We must go through the area to discover the order of the symbols. In this image, courtesy of Meristation, you can see where they are.

. To access it we must enter a password with colored stones, but we cannot tell them because it changes each game. We must go through the area to discover the order of the symbols. In this image, courtesy of Meristation, you can see where they are. Store a mythical or exotic item in a store: Getaway from Indy Spray

Roll a rolling rock for 100 meters in one game: Doctor Jones emoticon . These rocks are scattered throughout the map, especially in the western part and in the snowy area to the north. We just have to destroy their base to start rolling.

. These rocks are scattered throughout the map, especially in the western part and in the snowy area to the north. We just have to destroy their base to start rolling. Deal 750 damage to opponents with a pistol: Loading Screen First Mishap

Place in the Top 5 in a match: Emergency Raft Glider.

All Indiana Jones missions will be available on Fortnite until the end of season 3 of chapter 3. This season will end in mid-September 2022.

