How much does a girl earn? Young man reveals unheard-of salary for a day

Have you ever wondered… How much can entrepreneurs earn in a day in social networks? The answer will surely surprise you. a ‘baby’ shared in a video the amount you get from the sale of thermoses and keyrings through Facebook.

The girl who went viral for her salary

the user @jenniferlopez3058 from TikTok published a recording in which he showed all the money he got after delivering his products in five different points of the city of MontereyNew Lion.

According to the recording, the entrepreneur obtained a total of 11 thousand 126 pesosan amount that shocked several Internet users, although some took the opportunity to highlight that that is not the profit, but the sales amounts.

“Me I post every day through Facebook groups, every morning it’s like my homework, My job is to publish in each of the groups the articles that I sell and that people begin to know me. There are publications that hit a lot and from there I take advantage and publish more often, “said the ‘neni’ about her work.

What is the minimum wage in Mexico?

Currently, the workers win the minimum wage in Mexico they get for their working day amount of 172.87 pesos dailywhich gives a total of 5 thousand 255 pesos per month. In the Free Zone of the Northern Border, the minimum wage is 260.34 pesos diaries.

What are babes?

It is the term by which it is known to women entrepreneurswhich offer products on social networks (mainly the sale of clothing and accessories, but also food services, decoration, among others), and which usually agree your deliveries in the Metro and they communicate with their customers from Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp or some other buying and selling application.