One of the most anticipated films by fans of the Marvel universe is Thor: Love and Thunder, a film starring Chris Hemsworth, but, How many millions did the Australian actor earn for playing the God of Thunder?

Chris Hemsworth earned $150,000 in the first installment of Thor, however, in Thor: Love and Thunder his salary increased considerably.

For this installment, Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Also appearing will be Chris Pratt and Karen Gillian, who will play their Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

In the plot of the film, Thor tries to find his inner peace, however, his retreat will be interrupted by the villain butcher of gods known as Gorr, (played by Christian Bale).

Thor will ask for help from Valkyrie Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who will now be the owner of Mjolnir, the name of the hammer of Odin’s son.

How many millions did Chris Hemsworth earn for Thor: Love and Thunder?

According to the Variety site, Chris Hemsworth earned $20 million to play the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder, a Disney film, a company that acquired the rights from Marvel.

Currently Chris Hemsworth is one of the highest paid actors in the film industry.

Finally, Thor: Ragnarök (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and The Avengers: Endgame (2019), also benefited the bank account of Chris Hemsworthsince the Australian actor charged 15 million dollars for each one.