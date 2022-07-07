How Kris Jenner feels about her children who have children out of wedlock

Ads

More on: kris jenner Kris Jenner posts photo of throwback zebra bikini for Faye Resnick’s birthday Kris Jenner sends flowers to Travis Barker as he recovers from pancreatitis “Wasted” Kris Jenner gives hilarious speech for 38th birthday of Khloé Kardashian “The Kardashian” exposed for the staging of a family reunion on Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner got pregnant with her first child on her honeymoon, but she doesn’t care that her children have children out of wedlock.

“I had Kourtney [Kardashian] nine months, two weeks and two days [after my wedding]The 66-year-old “Kardashians” star told iHeartRadio’s “Martha Stewart Podcast” Wednesday.

“I know because probably all Armenian women were counting,” continued the matriarch, referring to the family of her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

“I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon,” she clarified. “You know … I’m very old-fashioned.”

Martha Stewart later asked her mom how she feels about conceiving her grandchildren out of wedlock.

Jenner became pregnant with her eldest son, Kourtney Kardashian, during her honeymoon.

Kourtney, 43, shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Kim Kardashian welcomed the eldest of her four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 – with ex-husband Kanye West before they married in 2014.

As for Kylie Jenner, the makeup mogul, 24, has a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, and a 5-month-old son, whose name she has not yet revealed, with boyfriend Travis Scott. .

“There’s nothing I would judge,” she told Martha Stewart about her parenting style. Kimkardashian / Instagram

Rob Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, for their part, share their daughters Dream, 5, and True, 4, respectively with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kris told Stewart, 80, that she has “more and more understanding” for her children’s choices, explaining that there is “such a huge age difference” between them.

Jenner has 11 grandchildren.kimkardashian / Instagram

“I’ve been through so much in my life that hindsight is very important,” added the former “Kris” host.

“Because I learned so much along the way that I didn’t know anything about before,” he continued. “I think yes. I embrace what is in front of me. I think I’m easy once I understand it ”.

Kris joked that her daughters and Rob, 35, could “throw anything at her,” saying, “I’m here for them. They know. There is nothing I would judge. At all. I mean, I would never do that ”.

Kendall Jenner is the only one of Kris’ children without a baby of her own, but the businesswoman prompted the 26-year-old model to start a family – or at least freeze her eggs – in an episode of “The Kardashians ” in May.

“Maybe it’s time… to have a baby,” Kris said before calling an on-site gynecologist. “With each passing year, the tally goes down a bit.”

Ads