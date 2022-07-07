How good an idea is it to buy a non-OEM catalytic converter?

The catalytic converter is a component of the exhaust system which is responsible for converting harmful gases such as carbon monoxide into safer compounds.

Catalytic converters are designed to last the life of your car; however, unattended repair failures can cause wear and tear. Also, the catalytic converter is located on the outside of the car and this can cause them to be easily damaged in case of accidents.

Whether you have to change your catalytic converter due to breakdown or because it was stolenit can be expensive, especially if you are buying a new one.

There is the option of buy used catalytic converters, but they are not highly recommended and their performance is not the same as a new one.

Should I buy a used catalytic converter?

The main benefit of an aftermarket catalytic converter is saving money. A used catalytic converter can save you over 80% of the price of a new one, costing less than $200 and sometimes as low as $60.

However, there are significant downsides to buying aftermarket and you should be aware of them before making a decision.

1.- Shorter useful life

Since these used catalysts have been used before, they wear out and will break down much faster than new products.

If you choose to buy a used product, you should be aware of this potential problem and know the signs of a faulty catalytic converter so you know when it stops working.

2.- Regulation

Before you buy a used catalytic converter, you should research what type of emissions your car’s output is regulated for.

If the catalytic converter you purchased does not meet these standards, then it is worthless. Purchasing such a converter runs the risk of it performing suboptimally and failing an emissions test.

