How Chelsea could line up next season with Cristiano Ronaldo in attack as “the agent of the Man Utd star holds transfer talks”

CHELSEA could start the 2022/23 season in an extraordinary way with Cristiano Ronaldo leading at Stamford Bridge.

Shocking news surfaced on Saturday that Portuguese superstar agent Jorge Mendes met new Blues owner Todd Boehly last week and discussed a possible move for his client.

Ronaldo is thought to be happy to remain at Manchester United for the start of a new era under Erik ten Hag.

However, he is also reportedly concerned about the lack of summer transfer activities the Red Devils have handled so far, with no single player coming.

And ties to Chelsea have raised many eyebrows, not least from Blues fans who will be pondering how Ronaldo’s arrival would leave their starting line-up.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus man would undoubtedly be the focal point of the attack, especially given the recent departure of Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter.

He could very well be joined by two other new strikers on either side of him in the form of Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele.

Manchester City man Sterling is said to be near the top of Thomas Tuchel’s wish list as he tries to entice the England international to move to London.

And Barcelona star Dembele is another player closely monitored by Chelsea as his contract at the Nou Camp expires at the end of this month.

This could turn out to be bad news for both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

In midfield, Tuchel still has a plethora of options to choose from, including Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho and Mason Mount, who can also play in the top three.

Jorginho has been linked to a move this summer, although he doesn’t appear to be close to leaving at this time.

Edouard Mendy will almost certainly remain Tuchel’s number 1 in the club.

But the defense is preparing for a shock.

Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have already started on a free transfer.

And in the coming weeks Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could follow them.

Juventus and Holland center-back Matthijs de Ligt has been linked to the move to Chelsea, although they will have to dismiss Man Utd’s interest.

Reece James, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah are expected to keep their posts.

But, with the potential loss of Alonso and Ben Chilwell continuing to recover from the cross injury, Chelsea are considering signing Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa.

If all five transfers are completed, the Blues will once again be considered Premier League title contenders alongside the ubiquitous Manchester City and Liverpool.