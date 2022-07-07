here you have all the new cards and lands of Secret Lair

It was one of the great surprises of the great event of Magic: The Gathering from last summer and, after fulfilling its promise with the Street Fighter cards, now Fortnite is the video game that will reach Magic with your own collection.

Available through Secret Lair, the new Fortnite cards for Magic They will be reinventions of cards such as the mythical Wrath of God and the Triumph of the hordes. That is, the same cards and abilities but with a change of art, name and flavor text.

Admittedly, I’m a lot more excited about the featured lands than the traditional cards, but they all have their point and look good enough to be an instant collector’s item.

As you know, the letters of Secret Lair they are printed on demand based on reservations made. This type of packs move between about 35 and 45 euros and normal land cards are sold separately.

We’ll see if they don’t go overboard with the price of this edition that, in the absence of a letter to reveal, will open its short reservation period at Secret Lair next July 21. We leave you with the cards.

All Fortnite cards in Magic: The Gathering



