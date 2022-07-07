Henry Martin expresses to América his desire to go to Chivas in this transfer market of the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX

Henry Martin, current club America striker, would have told the Águilas board of his desire to go to Chivas de Guadalajara in this transfer market for the 2022 Liga MX Opening.

The current forward of Club America, Henry Martin, would have expressed in recent days to the Eagles board his desire to leave the nest in this transfer market to Chivas de Guadalajara, to continue their performance in this Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 and try to find in the fold that space that it seems will not have this semester in Coapaaccording to an interesting report by a journalist from the TUDN network.

The members of the first team of the Sacred Flock met this Wednesday with a demanding afternoon training session in the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle to continue with the preparations for his next commitment: against Atlético de San Luis at the Akron Stadium, corresponding to Day 2 of the 2022 Openingwith the mission of reaping his first victory of the championship.

Henry Martín lost the trust of Fernando Ortíz’s coaching staff after his poor records and low level shown in the past Clausura 2022which placed him as the last option in the center forward position of the azulcrema lineup, behind the Uruguayans Jonathan Rodríguez, Federico Viñas and even the youth squad Román Martínez in this Apertura 2022which suggests that the former player from Tijuana will not continue much longer on the payroll of the incarnated institution.

Henry Martin was relegated in the competition for ownership (IMAGO7)

The 29-year-old Yucatecan striker has been linked with a possible transfer to Chivas de Guadalajara, since -even- before the arrival of Oribe Peralta and who came to the Flock in 2019 due to the azulcrema refusal to sell to Martin. The speculation of this transaction was maintained in the specialized media and even the operational president of América: Héctor González Iñárritu, was forced to reveal in a press conference that there is still no concrete offer from Guadalajara.

Chivas wants to reunite Martin with Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado (IMAGO7)

Martin revealed his desire to go to Chivas

The still forward of Club América, according to the information provided by the TUDN network journalist: Gibrán Araige, in a publication on his personal Twitter account, the Yucatecan “was ready to go out“, so that He would have expressed to the directive of the Eagles his desire to go to Chivas and become that replacement piece for the injured José Juan Macías in the red and white forward. In any case, the negotiations are paused. Will the player’s intention weigh in Coapa to let him reach Verde Valle?

