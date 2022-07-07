Helmut Marko brings psychological help to Yuki Tsunoda the problem child

Yuki Tsunoda brought down almost all of Red Bull’s work at the British Grand Prix, asIn addition to leaving his own teammate, Pierre Gasly, out of the race, he complicated Max Verstappen’s actions, so measures are already being taken to try to take the Japanese to its maximum level.

Although for this at Red Bull they understand that they must correct certain aspects of the Japanese driver, who is the only driver in the organization whose contract has not yet been renewed, taking into account that AlphaTauri, his team, is a subsidiary of Red Bull.

During the British Grand Prix, Tsunoda attempted to overtake Gasly, but his maneuver went awry and both AlphaTauri cars left the track after half-spinning after making contact.

From that same contact a piece of the Alpha Tauri cars came off, the same one that was trapped in the flat bottom of Max Verstappen’s car when he was leading the race, which forced the Dutchman to stop in the pits, but the piece could not be removed , which detracted from aerodynamic performance.

Helmut Marko assures that Tsunoda will have psychological work

Tsunoda, who was penalized in the same race, apologized to Gasly, and launched all kinds of expletives, claims and curses on the radio, which annoyed his own team and Helmut Marko, as these shouts have a direct impact on performance, as the pilot is not concentrating on the race.

For this reason, Helmut Marko assured that Red Bull will hire an expert so that the Japanese can correct this aspect. “Thank God, Max is calm. Our problem child is Tsunoda. We have organized a kind of psychological work because it kept complaining about the corners, and that affects the performance”, mentioned to motorsport-total.

Getty Images

They would limit their communication by radio

Likewise, Helmut Marko suggested limiting communication between Yuki Tsunoda and his race engineer, in this way the Japanese would not have anyone to communicate with on the radio during a race, except in really necessary situations.

“Part of it is like in driving school: You could limit it so that it only goes in one direction with the difference that it would not have the technical support”, mentioned.

Yuki’s contract ends at the end of the current season and it would be after the August holidays when the future of the Japanese, who in case of being left out of AlphaTauri, we would hardly see him in another team during the 2023 seasonfor which each race from now on will determine the final decision of the Red Bull managers and the Japanese driver himself is aware of this.

Getty Images

“We will be fully focused on making up for the disappointment at Silverstone. I enjoyed this race, in Austria last year, I got to Q3 and got a point for 10th place. And going further back, I finished second in Formula 2 in 2020″Tsunoda indicated.

It may interest you