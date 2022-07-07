He went to Welcome aboard as Ricardo Darín and was confused with Adam Sandler

This Thursday, Laura Fernandez opened his Welcome aboard opening the “gate of similarities” for another edition of the contest in which nothing less than a trip to Europe for the champion is at stake.

The first to arrive at the studio was a man who assured that he appeared to compete at the request of his daughter, who sees him very much like a renowned local actor.

Immediately Hernan Drago assured that they had never met a participant who played the character he had in mind, while rodrigo vagoneta made jokes dressed as a hot dogwith mustard and all.

“It’s Silvio Soldan”, Drago risked, and in the face of the participant’s refusal, Barbie Franco decided to appoint Adam Sandlerprotagonist of the successful Claw, A cool dad, Click and other great movie and streaming hits.

“No, it’s from here”, clarified Drago, in agreement with the participant, and then Laurita wanted to know if he looked like Mauricio Macri either Arturo Puiggiven the similarity of the man with the former president and the protagonist of Big Pa.

After denying that it is Cesar “Banana” Pueyrredon either Javier Mileithe participant ended up confessing that he went to the contest as Ricardo Darin.