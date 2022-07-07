Have you seen Chris Hemsworth’s muscles? This is how he prepared for Thor: Love and Thunder
Thor’s body has changed. Yes, from the Thor fat, paunchy and left that was seen in Avengers: Endgame to this new movie Thor: Love and Thunder there is a lot of difference. But first something needs to be cleared up.
For avengers endgame, Thor’s body was made with silicone and prosthetics, “the size and physicality presented in this film required a great commitment on the part of its star”, as the production explained.
“This was particularly difficult because the target weight we were heading to was well above what it had been before,” confirmed Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.
What is noticeable, without having to see the movie yet (in case you haven’t seen it) and just by looking at the trailer and the videos shared by its protagonist, is to see how defined his muscles are.
The actor, who assures that he had never been so “big” physically speaking, affirms that it is the best shape he has ever had for a production. “The training lasted a whole year, I was at home training and working hard on the body. Also more swimming, then martial arts and adjusting calories. It was a fun exploration. I got really big and fit, but then I had to put up with it for four months, which was very difficult.” In addition to training, the actor also had a strict diet.
Here is a video example in which the actor shares an exercise routine.
Hemsworth’s extra weight and muscle mass also created some challenges. “When you start to wear plus size, the physics of things change,” explained stunt coordinator Kyle Gardiner, adding, “Chris’ stunt double is called Bobby Holland Hanton and he’s a former gymnast and Chris is also very athletic. But you have to adjust to a new range of motion, especially working with slings.”
What did your colleagues say?
Tessa Thompson was blown away by Hemsworth’s new look: “I was like, ‘How did you do it?’ I thought when we made the last movie that he was the greatest human being I’d ever spent time with, and now he’s bigger than that.”
In addition, Thompson stressed that seeing him is inspiring because he works so hard.
They also trained
Natalie Portman had never trained in this way and was eager for the opportunity to do so and show off her strength as mighty thor. “It was a lot of fun getting to train, for the first time in my life, To be strong. As women, we usually train ourselves to be as small as possible, so it’s exciting to work on being bigger. I worked with a great trainer, Naomi Pendergast, and I also trained with the entire team of specialists. Despite having been in a lot of action movies, he had never really done any wrestling training, so it was very exciting.”
For her part, Thompson returned to her role as Valkyrie, and that also meant building muscle and refreshing muscle memory for action sequences.
“I did a lot of physical preparation and got really strong, that’s the gift of making a movie like this”, Thompson said. “On the last tape, he had never done action like this, so it was as much about learn to wield a sword and that physical aspect. In this one, I felt very comfortable with stunts and just wanted to push myself to be even stronger. That is the work that nobody sees. I mean, I hope you see it in my biceps.”