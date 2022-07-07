Have you seen Chris Hemsworth’s muscles? This is how he prepared for Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor’s body has changed. Yes, from the Thor fat, paunchy and left that was seen in Avengers: Endgame to this new movie Thor: Love and Thunder there is a lot of difference. But first something needs to be cleared up. For avengers endgame, Thor’s body was made with silicone and prosthetics, “the size and physicality presented in this film required a great commitment on the part of its star”, as the production explained. “This was particularly difficult because the target weight we were heading to was well above what it had been before,” confirmed Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.

What is noticeable, without having to see the movie yet (in case you haven’t seen it) and just by looking at the trailer and the videos shared by its protagonist, is to see how defined his muscles are. The actor, who assures that he had never been so “big” physically speaking, affirms that it is the best shape he has ever had for a production. “The training lasted a whole year, I was at home training and working hard on the body. Also more swimming, then martial arts and adjusting calories. It was a fun exploration. I got really big and fit, but then I had to put up with it for four months, which was very difficult.” In addition to training, the actor also had a strict diet. It may interest you: Thor returns with a record for Marvel Here is a video example in which the actor shares an exercise routine.