Guide for the winter holidays: 10 series to watch in two weeks

The most commented Spanish series of 2020 arrived in Latin America last August. Six episodes in which the trigger is the mission undertaken by a specialized unit of the police force in Madrid. An eviction that ends with a death that is later investigated by the Internal Affairs area and in particular by Laia Urquijo (Vicky Luengo), who as she becomes obsessed with the case discovers a greater truth.

Daniela Ramírez was awarded at the last Platinum Awards for her portrayal of Isabel Allende in this three-part miniseries. The most widely read writer in Spanish in the world is portrayed through specific but transcendental moments: the family she forms with her husband, Miguel Frías (Néstor Cantillana), the serious illness of her daughter Paula, her exile in Venezuela and her first steps as journalist and novelist.

Photo: Amazon Prime Video via AP

Ptolemy Gray (Samuel L. Jackson) is a 91-year-old man with dementia, forgotten by his family and circle of friends. In the care of an orphaned teenager (Dominique Fishback), he discovers a treatment in which he recovers some of the memories he has lost and begins a moving journey through his experiences. Six episodes in which the protagonist of him gives her best performance in recent years.

Prolific and inventive, filmmaker Mike Flanagan (The Curse of Hill House, doctor sleep) launched in 2021 this seven-part miniseries about a community that is shaken by the appearance of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater), triggering miracles, enigmas and religious fanaticism. One of the good recent expressions of terror with relevant notes on the current world.

Photo: EIKE SHROTER/NETFLIX © 2021

Pirates in the year 1717. Steve Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a member of the Barbadian nobility who left the comfort of his life to embark on adventure, leads a crew full of puzzling characters. Together they enjoy his camaraderie and deal with other figures that appear to them, including Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) himself. Heir to Monty Python, it is one of the most praised comedies of 2022 and will continue with a second season.

Kate Winslet added another great performance to her career in this seven-episode crime thriller. She stars as Mare Sheehan, an exhausted small-town Pennsylvania detective who must investigate a local murder while dealing with her own family tragedies. She fits the bill for the genre she tackles, but perhaps best – and most devastating – are her reflections on trauma, family, and sense of community.

A computer engineer (Sonoya Mizuno) is determined to uncover the secrets of the development department of her company, a Silicon Valley company where her boyfriend, also a local worker, disappeared. British Alex Garland (Former Machine) cunningly weaves a perverse story that chapter by chapter (there are eight in total) grows in density and unexpected turns.

In four chapters, this documentary miniseries reconstructs the summer of 1985 in Los Angeles. Temperatures hit historic highs, but above all the state was stalked by a seemingly unstoppable killer. Without patterns that linked his crimes, Richard Ramírez committed homicides between June 1984 and August 1985, until his capture was possible. The production manages to put together an effective story built from archives and interviews with survivors, families of victims and detectives.

How was it done The Godfather? Legend has it that it was one of the most titanic tasks in Hollywood in the 70s. This ten-part story is told mainly through producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), the link between the studio and the will of Francis Ford Coppola. (Dan Fogler). The results of the miniseries may be mixed, but it is still fascinating to dive into the backstage of one of the most influential and colossal films in history.

The Offer, the new Paramount + series that tells the backstage of The Godfather

The production company Fábula tries its luck in science fiction with this six-episode miniseries (a new one every Thursday, until July 28) written by Julio Rojas, Enrique Videla and Francisco Ortega. A family enters the most disconcerting hours of their lives at the moment when paranormal phenomena begin to occur. The twist is that everything happens through their screens, because on the outside there are no signs of anything strange. Although the cast is predominantly Mexican, Alfredo Castro, Fernanda Urrejola and Consuelo Carreño also act.