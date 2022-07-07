Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Praises the Work of the Entire Cast | Cinema

Recently The Direct made an article in which Chris Pratt stated that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the best job ever done by anyone who worked there.

And precisely for this the director James Gunn took the opportunity to praise the work done by his cast on Twitter:

Actually the cast – from Chris [Pratt] to Zoe [Saldana] to Dave [Bautista] to Karen [Gillan] to Sean [Gunn] to Pom [Klementieff] – gave everything he could give, and I’m so proud of all of them as I watch these initiated cuts of the shot. It makes my favorite film – the editing process – even more fun.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be in theaters on May 23, 2023. In the cast, once again, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock.

