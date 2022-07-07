‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Chris Pratt is very emotional thinking about the end of the trilogy

With ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, which opens in theaters on May 5 next yearwe close the marvelite trilogy headed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel, that is: the original guardians team says goodbye. James Gunn himself, director and screenwriter, has assured that sees Vol. 3 as his last Guardians movieso this film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe feels like a farewell.

Of course, Marvel Studios has the last word so, despite Gunn wanting to get off the bandwagon, the Guardians’ adventures could continue without him. It would be a bit ‘strange’ considering that these comic adaptations are what they are thanks to the vision of the aforementioned filmmaker, but the thing is still up in the air. Of course, Gillan has already said goodbye, Bautista has categorically declared that she is not going to continue and now Pratt reflects on what would be the end of an era for him. This actor, in statements to Men’s Health, affirms that his goal right now is to be as present as possible to absorb what is happening at all times, all because he cannot help but keep in mind that the end is near. “You want to be mindful and try really hard to experience the moment. It’s like, this is going to end, I want to take it in and the only way to do it is to be present. So I’m present”.

“The other day, Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, signed with Denver. He’s been with Seattle for about 10 years, which is about as long as I’ve been with ‘Guardians.’ what?’ The excitement of those last ten years coming to an end came crashing down on me in the most embarrassing way., ‘my quarterback is leaving, so I’m going to cry’. I get emotional at times like that.”.

With a Pina Colada?

From what can be seen in the photo, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ team did not toast with Piña colada, but they were able to organize a meeting to take a moment and commemorate the end of almost a decade of space adventures. Gunn wanted to make the fans participate in that moment being very grateful to the protagonists of his films. “This is the closing of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ trilogy. I adore this incredible cast and crew, and I applaud their tremendous talent and heart. I am fortunate to have been able to have you on this journey with me for almost a decade.“.