Glam parades at Balenciaga with Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa

Balenciaga Couture, the stars on the catwalk

Yesterday in Paris Demna presented her second couture collection for Balenciaga, and the front row, as well as the catwalk, were packed with celebrities. Characters like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Christine Quinn, the star of Selling Sunset, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell walked through Balenciaga’s muffled salons wearing models from the maison’s latest couture collection in front of spectators such as Kris Jenner, Offset, North West, Alexa Demie and Tracee Ellis Ross. The group was eclectic, a little unexpected, incredibly glamorous and, as always, purely Balenciaga.

In fact, it is not the first time that Demna surrounds herself with celebs at her fashion shows. Already for the presentation of the Balenciaga spring summer 2022 collection last October, she had created a red carpet catwalk, mixing supermodels, faces like rapper Offset and French actress Isabelle Huppert – during the show, a mini episode was shown of the Simpson created for the occasion, in which Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and all the most beloved creatures of Springfield went on the catwalk for the maison.