George Clooney’s ‘Batsuit’ With Nipples From ‘Batman & Robin’ Goes Up For Auction

When George R.R. Martin wrote that “you are more useless than nipples on a breastplate”, he had a clear source of inspiration: the legendary ‘bat-uniform’ worn by George Clooney in batman and robin After the premiere of that film, the garment in question has earned an embarrassing place in the history of superhero movies. Who could be crazy enough to take her home?

Well, many people, judging by the expectation that the next auction in the firm is creating Heritage Auctions of the Angels. As part of its annual Hollywood memorabilia auction this summer, the house will offer the highest bidder multiple objects related to the Lord of the Night, among which the uniform of yore stands out.

The ‘bat-suit’ with nipples will have a starting price of $40,000, and, according to IndieWire, its final price is expected to be much higher. Made of latex, vinyl, resin and leather, the garment will be mounted on a life-size “hyper-realistic” Clooney mannequin.

Joe Magdalena, vice president of Heritage Auctions, basks in the fame of this armor, “the most famous and infamous Batman costume ever designed.” “In honor of [el director] Joel Schumacher, he never apologized for the ‘bat-nipples’, he recalls. He adds: ‘I’m glad we have the opportunity to offer this piece of film history to someone who can appreciate the costume as much as Schumacher did.’

The auction will take place from July 22 to 23, and its other pieces include a cane Jim Carrey in batman returns ($8,000 starting) and the purple suit of Jack Nicholson What joker in the Batman of Tim Burton ($65,000). But, once again, the combination of curiosity and embarrassment is the one that attracts the greatest number of looks.

