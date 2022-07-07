George Clooney and Brad Pitt to star in new Jon Watts movie

MADRID, 30 Sep. (CultureLeisure) –

jon wattsdirector of the new trilogy of Spider-Man starring Tom Holland for Sony and Marvel, he already has a new project. The filmmaker will direct and script a movie for Apple that will feature George Clooney and Brad Pitt as protagonists.

According to Deadline, the tape is still untitled. The film will be produced by Watts, Clooney through his company Smokehouse Pictures and pitt through Plan B Entertainment. The publication also indicates that the film will be released in theaters. “Between Clooney and Pitt they have put on the table an eight-figure sum to secure the theatrical release.“Deadline adds.

Little is known about the plot, except that it is a thriller that “follows two lone wolves who are assigned the same mission“. The rights to the work came on the market recently and, although Apple finally took them, Sony, Lionsgate, Annapurna, MGM, Universal, Warner Bros, Netflix and Amazon were also interested.

Great friends off screen, Clooney and Pitt previously filmed the Ocean’s Eleven heist trilogy together and they also agreed burn after readinga film by the Coen brothers that is their latest collaboration to date.

Clooney will premiere in 2022 Ticket to Paradise, an Ol Parker film in which he will share shots with Kaitlyn Dever and Julia Roberts. In addition, as a director he will add a new title to his filmography in 2021. The Tender Barheadlined by Ben Affleck, hits US theaters on December 17.

For his part, Pitt has been away from acting since the release of Ad Astra in 2019. In 2022 it will premiere Bullet Train with Sandra Bullock; Lost City of D, also with Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe; Y BabylonDamien Chazelle’s new project in which he will coincide with Margot Robbie.