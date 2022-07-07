Fortnite × Morbius: Jared Leto’s character would be the next battle royale skin | Present

Upcoming Fortnite collaborations are leaking. After clues appeared about the possible arrival of Goku and other characters from Dragon Ball Z to the battle royale, an image appeared on social networks that shows what the image would look like. morbius skin in the video game.

The Morbius movie, despite the criticism it has received, became a trend on social networks a few days ago after a content creator broadcast it from his YouTube channel. Twitter.

Being a trend on Twitter and Facebook for several days, Internet users did not hesitate to create memes that carried the hashtag #ItsMorbinTime. All this caused the film to be shown again in several theaters in the United States and other parts of the world.

It is possible that all this has been more than enough for Epic Games to want to take the character of the doctor Michael Morbiusinterpreted by Jared Leto, to the battle royale as part of the Fortnite × Morbius crossover event.

The leak of this collaboration comes from the Twitter account of the insider known as JuiceFN, who published a promotional image where we see the two appearances that the collaboration will have. morbius skin in the video game.

The Morbius skin would be accompanied by a loading screen, gloves, emote and an “M” shaped backpack. Photo: JuiceFN

As can be seen in the photograph, the character will have two variants: one in its human form and the other in the form of a bat. Both will be wearing an orange prison outfit, and will include a loading screen, “M” shaped backpack, emote, and a pair of gloves.

At the moment, Epic Games has not yet commented on the alleged collaboration between Fortnite and the movie Morbiusso we recommend taking what is published by JuiceFN with great caution.