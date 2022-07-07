Floridita restaurant bar: 205 years of history

In the central corner of Obispo and Monserrate streets, in the historic center of Havana, is the restaurant bar Floridita that this July 6 turned 205 years created.

The place stands out for its conservation and respect for its old decoration. Leaning against the bar, as he did in life, appears a life-size statue of Hemingway, made of bronze.

El Floridita witnesses the travelers who arrive and want to enjoy that bohemian atmosphere, slowly savoring each sip of the cocktails that are offered there.

In June, the ranking of the website dedicated to cataloging the best bars in the world selected the Floridita restaurant-bar, from Havana, among the best 50 in North America.

The specialized website 50 Best ranked the cradle of the daiquiri in 40th place on its select list, a recognition of the tradition that distinguishes this place, the favorite of Nobel Prize winner for Literature Ernest Hemingway.

The history of Floridita dates back to 1817. First it was named La Piña de Plata, then in 1910 Florida and after four years it began to be called Floridita, which according to testimonies from the time of its emergence, the drink that distinguishes it arose in Santiago. from Cuba and they say that the American engineer Jennings Cox was its creator.

Like many inventions that later transcend, it arose somewhat by chance, as they say that Cox, who worked in the El Cobre mines in Santiago, had exhausted his gin reserve and when he received a visit he wanted to tone down the strong flavor of the rum the region with lemon juice and a touch of sugar and the name daiquirí was given to him by his friend Giacomo Pagliuchi, captain of the Liberation Army in Cuba.

The drink was introduced by Cox and Pagliuchi in the bar of the Venus hotel in Santiago de Cuba, where it was gaining customers and it was up to the Spaniard Emilio González, bartender at the Plaza Hotel in Havana, to bring it to the capital and share the way of elaboration with the Hispanic and owner of Floridita, Constantino Ribailagua.

And it was precisely Ribailagua who ended up giving it that flavor that the current recipe has, by adding finely crushed ice or frappé and five drops of maraschino.

With the recurring visit to the place of the American journalist and writer Ernest Hemingway, in 1928 the papa doble daiquirí was created, elaborated especially for him by Ribailagua, knowing that he did not want it with sugar but with a marked rum flavor. So instead of that sweetener he put grapefruit juice and two lines of rum.

Cultural personalities such as actor Jean Paul Belmondo, model Naomi Campbell, American actors Matt Dillon, Danny Glover and Jack Nicholson, as well as Argentine singer Fito Páez, boxer Rocky Marciano, writer Tennessee Williams, film director Francis Ford Coppola, the Italian actress Ornella Muti and the French fashion designer Paco Rabanne have all had this site among their preferences.