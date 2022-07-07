FIMI rankings for the first half of 2022: Rkomi still in the lead among the albums

That Taxi Driver Rkomi was a huge record success it was soon understood: impression confirmed by the last FIMI rankings at the end of the year. But the project continues to surprise: one year after its release it is still the best-selling album in Italy. This was revealed by the report on the first half of 2022 released today, Thursday 7 July by the Italian Music Industry Federation.





The FIMI rankings for the first half of 2022

The “Top of the Music” charts take stock of the most successful albums, singles and vinyls in the first six months of this year. On the “podium” of the albums, they follow Celestial Blue by Blanco e Sirius by Lazza. In the rest of the top 10 the rap / urban world reigns supreme (Marracash, Sick Luke, Fabri Fibra, Paky, Noyz Narcos), with the exceptions of Irama’s pop (The Day I Stopped Thinking) and Måneskin’s rock (Theater of Wrath Vol. 1).

Among the singles the first place goes to Chills by Mahmood and Blanco, winners of Sanremo 2022. After all, among the top ten positions there is a large presence of songs competing at the last Italian Song Festival: Butterflies of Sangiovanni, Where to dance by Dargen D’Amico, Bye Bye of the List Representative, Wherever you will be by Irama, Unsurpassed by Rkomi (we also add Baby Goddamn by Tananai, a song “rediscovered” right after the participation in Sanremo).

The best-selling vinyl is Virus by Noyz Narcosfollowed by the lucky one Harry’s House by Harry Styles. Unlimited Lovethe new album by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, takes a decent tenth position.

As always, it is the Italian productions that crowd the top bands of the FIMI charts in large majority, to the point that the top 10 albums and singles are entirely Italian. The negative note concerns the presence of female artists in the top 10, limited only to Elodie and the List Representative. A sign that, despite all the good will of the industry, there is still a long way to go for gender equality in music.

Album – top 10

Rkomi, Taxi Driver Blanco, Celestial Blue Lazza, Sirius Marracash, We, Them, the Others Sick Luke, X2 Fabri Fibra, Chaos Irama, The Day I Stopped Thinking Paky, Savior Noyz Narcos, Virus Måneskin, Theater of Wrath Vol. 1

Singles – top 10

Mahmood & Blanco, Chills Saint John, Butterflies Dargen D’Amico, Where to dance The List Representative, Bye Bye Rkomi & Elodie, The Devil’s Tail Rhove, Shaking Irama, Wherever you will be Blanco, Until They Bury Me Tananai, Baby Goddamn Rkomi, Unsurpassed

Vinyls – top 10

Noyz Narcos, Virus Harry Styles, Harry’s House Fabri Fibra, Chaos Måneskin, Theater of Wrath Vol. 1 Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon Marracash, We, Them, the Others Cesare Cremonini, The Girl of the Future Blanco, Celestial Blue Lazza, Sirius Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love



