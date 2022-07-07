Fifa 22 career, Tots Upgrade: how to complete the SBC
EA Sports has released a TOTS SBC update in Fifa 22: here’s how, specifically, it can be completed
EA Sports has released an update TOTS SBC in Fifa 22. The SBC is very useful for players to collect TOTS items for use in SBCs that require them, such as the Flashback Shapeshifters Trent Alexander Arnold.
It was difficult to find TOTS items outside of buying packs in FUT, with TOTS items costing over 70,000 coins on the transfer market regardless of rating. Here’s how to complete the TOTS update in FIFA 22.
The SBC costs around 85,000 coins to complete, a bargain compared to the current value of TOTS items on the FIFA 22 transfer market. Since you can no longer pack TOTS into packs, TOTS cards fluctuated around the same price in Shapeshifters, due to the amount of high-end SBCs they required. You can now use TOTS SBCs to grind these SBCs that require TOTS items and high-level players.
If you are lucky enough to pack a notable TOTS like Neymar Jr. or Vinicius Jr., you will at least earn solid fodder for future SBCs. The TOTS SBC update is repeatable three times and expires next Wednesday, July 13th.
