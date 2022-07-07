Escoboza, near Cruz Azul; Aguirre doesn’t even know him – Sniper

ONE MORE EAR

In more scam football, it is a reality: Ordiales is negotiating with the America to acquire Escoboza for La Maquina. And here he is very close to achieving the signing, the problem is that the technician Aguirre does not even know Alonso! So clear.

The left-hander’s card belongs to the Eagles, although he is not registered for this tournament, and his representative is Bunge, another of Ordiales’s ‘buddies’. In addition, Escoboza gets along very well with Jaime, so taking him to La Noria would be having one more ear in the sky blue dressing room. As if they were needed.

The strange thing is that Aguirre is desperate for a central defender to arrive to solve the problem he has in the area and the sports director is more busy shutting down footballers who are convenient for him to arrive. So things in Blue Cross.

THEY GO THREADED

Well, the new Disciplinary Commission of Doña Fede arrived in Toluca knocking down cane. Already yesterday punishments were announced left and right: Vuce, De Nigris and Piojo for criticizing the arbitration in J1; Aldo was applied for what he went up in networks. In addition, they applied it to the animation groups of Atlas and Rayados, for getting together in the games visiting America and Santos. But they are going overboard.

The new head of this commission is Jesús Martínez Iglesias, and it seems that he wants to leave a mark from minute 1 of his appointment. The criticism of the whistlers is well established in the rules, but they went from zero to 100 in a few days, because before there was too wide a sleeve for them to publicly undermine them and now three were charged. Each economic fine is at least 100 thousand of those of the eagle.

Where they definitely went overboard is in the animation groups, because just because fans gathered to watch the visiting games they are charging them to enter the local one, because they did not do excesses or anything like that. For example, there were a thousand striped players who were in the TSM and only in the last Final, there were seven thousand red-and-blacks in Pachuca and there they did not punish.

This will also affect your clubs with innings at home. You have to remember that Rayados and Atlas are among those with the most tickets sold and with this they will no longer let groups in, and how do they compensate them later?

The inconsistency is greater when reviewing that it is a public safety recommendation to gather visiting fans to have controlled areas and prevent them from dispersing in the stadium. The punishment is absurd. How could this be controlled? With the Fan ID in all properties. There, the Meme X League has another opportunity to get its act together, but now.

PUEBLA’S PUT ON

It is a reality that Barcelona first knocked on the door of the Atlas to invite them to the Gamper, but the Fox board did not find a way to move their calendar and preferred to decline the invitation to focus on the Liga MX tournament. They are their priorities, but little is understood.

Later the invitation fell Cougars, which immediately moved so that Puebla, which is the friendly weekend match in Barcelona, ​​agreed to reschedule it, with the consent of the organization of the Mexican tournament. Of course, there is no date yet, but as Barca needed an immediate response, they were encouraged to accept as soon as La Franja and the league accepted the move.

For the University it means a lot to travel to Spain for international competition, as it is “a golden opportunity” especially for the youth squad. Last year another similar chance arose, surprisingly, when they faced Everton in Orlando and my auriazul ear assures me that “it was very valuable”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: HOW IS THE CRUZ AZUL STAFF MADE UP FOR THE A2022 BY POSITION?