“entire planets and characters were erased from Thor”

One of the biggest drawbacks of filming in a big production is that permissiveness to experiment and obtain different materials. Of course – unless you’re Zack Snyder – you should still conjure up a two-hour movie adventure. And that means sacrificing much of what has been worked to serve the good of history. According to Natalie Portman that is the story of Thor: Love and Thunder. A project in which so many sequences and so many versions of them were filmed, that in the end entire stories, characters and planets were erased in the editing room.

Portman spoke to the press about how exciting it was to work with Taika Waititi. The actress was never closed to resume her relationship with Marvel Studios. But she had not found a project, or a script that would motivate her to continue with the character of Jane Foster. When Waititi showed up at her door with certain comics in hand, where Foster became an alternate, female version of the God of Thunder, her interest was immediate.

“It was really Taika who came to me, which was amazing because he’s a director and a creative human being that I admire so much.”Portman said. But the really exciting thing about being part of Thor: Love and Thunder was not returning to Marvel or simply participating in the same project as its director. What was exciting was the way of working that Waititi shares with his cast. That tireless search for spontaneity.

“Taika was quite brave in letting us seriously change the plot because of certain choices we made in the scene and certain places we decided to go,” the actress said. “There were entire sequences, planets, characters and worlds that didn’t end up in the movie, which were hilarious and amazing. Y [en los que] We put a lot of time and energy into it, and certainly so did the entire team that designed and conceived them.”

According to Portman, one of the great demands of the director was that with each new shot they try something different. For example, he talked about a certain key scene that is very emotional for the story. Despite the seriousness of the scene, up to 20 different versions of that sequence were filmed. It was quite incredible for the actress to have that freedom of change and fluidity. Taking into account that some stories already have their beginning and end established according to the comics.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman returns to the character that introduced her to the MCU, but with a different twist. in the comics [semi-spoiler] Jane Foster suffers from a terminal illness that is put on hold when she becomes the Goddess of Thunder. However, once she abandons Thor’s Norse abilities, the disease worsens in her body to critical levels.

The above is also an attractive narrative for the actress. About that she did not reveal too much. And those who have been able to see the film have not either. However, it seems that the film focuses on the director’s characteristic humor. Which makes it another Marvel take on the comedy genre. Hence Waititi’s demand for spontaneity and trying different things.

“It’s just amazing how much great material is not in the film, considering how much great material is in it,” Portman continued. “Usually it’s like you’re just trying to get enough good stuff to put in the movie, and this kind of boiled over. So that was really surprising.”

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives today in Mexican theaters.