Elon Musk. This is what your employees earn at Tesla and Space X

Elon Musk He was placed in this 2022 as the richest man in the world according to Forbes magazine, which accounted for his fortune at 219 billion dollars, almost 50 million dollars above the second place, which is occupied by the owner of Amazon, Jeff Bezos.

An important part of Musk’s heritage comes from two of his companies, Tesla and Space X, the first is with which he is trying to revolutionize transportation on Earth with electric cars, while the second is doing it in outer space with the design and production of space rockets.

In addition to that, Elon has positioned himself as a controversial character for his statements on various topics, as well as for his posts on social networks. Due to the above, the American website “Glassdoor”, in which employees and former employees can anonymously review company information, has just disclosed the different salaries that Musk pays some of its workers.

According to this site, at Tesla, a senior software engineer receives 200 thousand dollars a year, that is, 4 million Mexican pesos. A mechanical engineer earns 157 thousand dollars, that is, 3 million 140 pesos. Automation engineers earn 125 thousand dollars, that is, 2.5 million pesos and product managers receive 105 thousand dollars, that is, 2 million 100 thousand pesos.

As for Space X, the main engineers earn 118 thousand dollars a year, that is, 2 million 360 thousand pesos. Software engineers earn 117 thousand dollars, that is, 2 million 340 thousand pesos. Structural engineers receive 91 thousand dollars, that is, one million 820 thousand pesos. Finally, those who earn the least are the manufacturing specialists who take 84 thousand dollars, that is, one million 680 thousand pesos.

Although surely there are many other salaries within companies that Elon Musksince there are also administrative positions that make the company walk in financial and structural issues, these amounts are a representative sample of what the American businessman pays his employees.