Drake and Jeff Bezos reflect on humble beginnings: “I have to start somewhere”

Rapper Drake and billionaire Jeff Bezos took a minute to pause and reflect on how far they’ve come.

The 35-year-old “God’s Plan” hitmaker took to Instagram to bond with the Amazon founder about their humble beginnings, sharing a photo of him early in his career, as well as a photo of Bezos in the early days of Amazon .

“I have to start somewhere,” Drake wrote alongside the images, one of which shows him in front of a door marked 1503 – his first apartment reportedly in Toronto, Canada.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, had already mentioned her first apartment in her 2015 hit, “Know Yourself”.

The post caught Bezos’ attention as the business mogul rushed to the comment section.

“Started from the bottom now we’re here,” Bezos said in reference to Drake’s smash hit of 2013.

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon on July 5, 1994. Getty Images for Robin Hood

“Holyyy Jeff knows about man no one can chat with me today !!! Big Bezos in the comments, ”Drake replied.

Bezos, the second richest man in the world, stepped down as CEO of Amazon last year to focus on his space travel company Blue Origin. His wealth is now valued at $ 131 billion.

The two are no strangers to each other, having previously partnered on business and vacation ventures together.

The couple linked their humble beginnings on Instagram.Instagram/@champagnepapi

Bezos and Drake invested in sports company Overtime, which amassed $ 80 million in equity earlier this year. The money goes to paying athletes and hiring new staff for the company’s teen basketball league, Overtime Elite, CBS News reported.

And to celebrate the New Year in style, the couple took a trip to St. Barts, where they joined a host of other A-listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meek Mill and Jake Paul, Page Six exclusively revealed. .

