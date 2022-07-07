does not participate in the Manchester United summer tour

CR7 and the Old Trafford club seem further away. Officially the Portuguese champion benefited from an additional special license for family reasons. But many are convinced that there is more behind this situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not returned to Manchester United. After failing to show up at the club meeting, he is now also missing out on the pre-season summer tour.

Officially it is for family reasons but the news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence makes a lot of noise. CR7, which did not show up at the Carrington sports center, is not (yet) returning to Manchester United. The Portuguese champion also misses the summer tour in Thailand and Australia, stages of the pre-season that will open on 12 July in Bangkok against Liverpool and will close on 30 July in Oslo against Atletico Madrid.

The Lusitanian star was granted an additional period / permission of rest to attend to strictly personal matters. Thanks to a special license you will be able to train alone in Portugal while you wait for your situation to finally clear up.

Many, however, believe that the explanation is different: that is, when he returns, he will do so only if his agent, Jorge Mendes, will not be able to find him an adequate accommodation (two refusals obtained so far), a team that can allow you to play the Champions League (the Red Devils are in the Europa League) and remain at high levels of competitiveness.

Stay or go away? Red Devils fans remain skeptical about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

“He is not happy to lose the prestigious showcase of the most important Cup – explained the former footballer, Rio Ferdinand, who was among the first to announce his arrival from Juventus -. He doesn’t even know what the Europa League soundtrack looks like! When it happens, he will think: what am I doing here? “.

The same thing also happened to Juventus when, in a video that became the subject of the docu-film All or Nothing dedicated to the bianconeri, the images showed the disappointment and anger of the player at the elimination (yet another in three years since he was Turin) which took place against Porto.

The exit strategy of the Portuguese champion: he has sent his agent to find a suitable accommodation, he wants to play again in the Champions League.

The position of the company is such that it portends a long tug-of-war, at least until the summer market session and the game of the parties (so far no real offer has arrived from a team on the table and the English) will not change the course of things.

“Cristiano remains under contract with Manchester United for another season and is not for sale”, is reiterated by Old Trafford. This is the intention but if it were really impossible to mend the tear then the financial request to let the player leave is already ready: with about 15 million euros it is possible to satisfy the club despite CR7 being bound by another year of contract. Who will concretely step forward?