Did you know that Chris Hemsworth’s children participate in ‘Thor: love and thunder’?

The countdown is over. The long-awaited film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already in theaters and promises to be a film as extraordinary as it is extravagant for all those involved who made this production possible. And you, do you already have your tickets? What are you waiting for? The God of Thunder is back for a new adventure and you won’t want to miss it.

Before you enjoy this new film in the superhero franchise, you may be interested in some curious facts at the time of filming. For example, the protagonist Chris Hemsworth, felt very happy to share with his family what it means to be part of his character’s return to the Marvel scene with Thor: Love and Thunder. Now it was his children who were able to go to the set of the film, but it was clear that they were not very impressed by either the fame or the filming process.

In an interview with Cassie DiLaura of EntertainmentTonight, Chris commented that he continues to share with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and his three children, India, 10 years old, and Sasha Y tristan8-year-old twins, his work and the reaction that the children had left him surprised. “I guess it’s normal for them”Said the father of the three children who were on the set. “They come to the locations and get excited for a couple of minutes and then realize it’s a pretty boring process,” added Hemsworth. This despite the fact that being there the production took the opportunity to make a cameo in the film.

Chris Hemsworth with his family.

In a recent interview with entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy, Chris revealed the involvement of their children in the film. He shared that one of the children plays a young version of Thor and India to the character of Sees it. “It’s really great”, said Chris. “They really wanted to be in the movie”. Hemsworth revealed that her co-stars, Christian bale Y Natalie Portmann, they also had their children appear in the film, as did the director Taika Waititi. Despite the appearance of the children, the character of his father is not his favorite superhero.

“I think Wonder Woman is her favorite character, she’s definitely my kids’ favorite character, but I don’t know. We’ll see.”expressed Chris. Even so, Hemsworth he is delighted to have finished the project and to return home to spend more time with his children and wife.

“I’ve been working abroad and now I just want to be home with the kids and just hang out and do the usual drop off and pick up from school, weekends, sports and all that kind of fun stuff they’re into. children involved right now,” shared Chris. However, before he can relax with his family, Hemsworth is busy promoting Thor: Love and Thunder before its launch tomorrow. “It’s one of the craziest things, if not the craziest, that I’ve ever done,” explained Chris a ET on Waititi.

“I think it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever been a part of. It’s crazy, it’s wild, it’s fun, just like Thor: Ragnarok was. But now we have a beautiful love story at the core, new armor, some new outfits” commented. Making the movie was so much fun that the actors were quite a challenge for the director. “I think for most of the movie, the biggest challenge for Taika was filtering out the breaks, the comedic improvisations, and putting the pieces together. It gives the whole stage a different energy. What you see on the screen is a byproduct of that environment. Taika does that, orchestrates a wacky scenario, and then gives you a wacky movie.”