Delight yourself on Netflix with the multifaceted Adam Sandler

Forget the daily grind by watching these movies on Netflix with Adam Sandler. The actor is one of the most prominent stars in Hollywood since time immemorial. In fact, at 55 years of age, he already has important titles that are torn between drama and comedy and where his versatility as a performer is evident.

For this reason, we present you with a top 5 feature films with Sandler, who seems to be a character in himself.

“Hustle”

Although he is primarily known for his credits in the comedy genre, Adam Sandler showed the public that he can go much further and that he can make characterizations loaded with drama and emotion.

In this way, “Hustle” is one of those occasions where the star put aside his most serious facet.

In the film he was in charge of the role of Stanley Sugerman, a basketball scout whose potential is not sufficiently valued. Unmotivated and exhausted, the man no longer knows why he is doing his job. The character has a wife and daughter whom he has neglected because of his work.

In this context, Stanley meets a basketball player without the resources to reach the NBA, so he decides to support him regardless of the consequences, because for the first time he decides to take a risk. The film is emotional, encouraging, dramatic and quite realistic.

«Uncut Gems»

Not suitable for heart patients! This movie is one of the good ones, but it will not let whoever is watching it rest, because it is full of adrenaline, as well as uncomfortable and desperate scenes. Most likely, users will not finish it in a full day, since the sequence shot used in it complicates it.

In this film available on Netflix, Sandler brought to life Howard Ratner, a charismatic, crazy and very ambitious New York jeweler who lives on the edge and seems not to think about tomorrow. He is a father and a husband but quite distant. After somewhat in control of his life, he chooses to make a high-stakes bet that could change the course of things forever.

Julia Fox, Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, Kevin Garnett and The Weeknd complete the cast of this installment directed by brothers Josh and Ben Safdie.

“Murder Mystery”

After starring “A fake wife» In 2011, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston shared credits again in 2019 for the Netflix original «Murder Mystery».

It is a satire in which husband and wife Nick and Audrey go on vacation to Europe, to rekindle the flame extinguished by monotony and the habit of being together, but they end up accused of the murder of an elderly multimillionaire and are forced to flee on the spot. All this becomes a complete adventure and what seemed to be a great obstacle in his retirement is finally what revitalizes the previously lost spark.

As if that were not enough, “Murder Mystery” will have a second installment, but the release date has not been specified yet.

«50 First Dates»

Henry Roth (Sandler) is a total casanova who seduces the girl he wants with his charm, but he is not looking to spend more than one night with them. However, a sweet and beautiful named Lucy will shake his senses and make him change his mind about love. But there is something about this new couple that will put him to the test: the young woman gets up every morning without remembering absolutely anything from the previous day, so he must fall in love with her every day, as if it were the first time.

The film premiered in 2004 and although it is not a Netflix original, it is one of those comic and romantic classics that will conquer the heart of whoever sees it.

Sandy Wexler

Sandy Wexler’s (Adam Sandler) odd personality is offset by his good will and ability to take others under his wing. He is a representative of eccentric clients of the entertainment world in Los Angeles. His life will change when he meets the talented Courtney Clarke, an exceptional singer whom he discovers at an amusement park. She will steal his heart and something may blossom between them.

Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Chris Rock and Rob Schneider are also part of the cast of this footage.