David Harbor can thank Stranger Things – 98% who is now one of the most popular actors in the industry. Although he had been working in Hollywood for several years, and he did it in important films like Brokeback Mountain – 87%, Just a Dream – 67% or Criminal Agreement – 75%, it was not until this series that his name rose among other personalities. His work on the production of Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer quickly opened the doors to other job opportunities for him, and although he is very grateful for this, he also knows that he is now more mature to carry this load than a few years ago, when he came to sacrifice many things to achieve a perfect performance with the now famous method that he now claims is quite dangerous and unnecessary.

Although it may seem like a very superficial job, being an actor actually involves many things, from learning new skills to compromising your mental health to connecting with an important character. From its roots in the theater, acting has found various branches to teach the new generations, and the cinema has opened up even more options in this regard. However, the trend that many follow is so-called method acting which involves becoming the character in whatever way is necessary, including major physical changes.

This method can be perceived as very effective, and the media has given it a great reputation because they applaud and recognize the actors who do it. For example, Daniel Day-Lewis was so committed to his role in My Left Foot- 97% who refused to move from their wheelchair during the entire shoot and had to be fed and carried by someone. Christian Bale limited himself to eating apples and tuna in order to lose weight in the role of The Machinistwhile Jared Leto went to what are now perceived to be ridiculous lengths to become the Joker in Suicide Squad – 25% and even with Morbius – 21%, where he used real crutches, something that delayed the filming of the film.

There are many examples and it seems that sacrificing peace of mind and body is synonymous with success. However, this is not at all like that. Many already made fun of Lady Gaga’s accent in The House of Gucci – 73% who, it was explained, spent a year perfecting; while others find it incredibly stupid to jeopardize one’s health with constant weight changes or exposure as Jack Nicholson did during the filming of Dead End – 95%, where the cast and crew actually lived with patients, some of them dangerous criminals.

For a rookie actor, the pressure to be the best and achieve a certain status can be very hard and that is why not everyone makes it, or many change their perspective over the years. Something similar happened to David Harbor, who was initially committed to the method, but now sees it as something too dangerous and that it does not necessarily work. In interview with GQalso an actor from Black Widow – 87% explained:

When I was younger, it’s very embarrassing, but I remember playing that famous Scottish king. [Macbeth] and it was like, ‘I’m going to kill a cat or something. I’m going to kill something to find out what it feels like to kill.’ Actually, I didn’t, obviously. Not only is it silly, it’s dangerous, and it doesn’t actually produce good work.

Although the actor had to gain and lose weight in recent years for several of his roles, for him it does not compare with other extremes and he assures that he is not willing to make those kinds of physical changes again. Harbor says he respects figures like Daniel Day-Lewisbut considers it a very particular exception:

He is an extraordinary actor who I am captivated and fascinated by. But then when he explains the process to him, he sounds like nonsense to me.

With this posture, David Harbor joins other voices who have criticized the method and branded it dangerous. Mads Mikkelsen, for example, recently highlighted how stupid it seems to him that some believe it necessary to make such sacrifices, especially when the film can turn out badly and the actor ends up with a burden that compromises his physical and emotional integrity in something that ends up being more than ego than of true artistic work. Even thinking about killing another living being just because a role requires that you understand that, as happened with Harbor, seems to be a very clear point as to why this method is not as effective. After all, where does the real acting work begin and the dangerous imitation end?

