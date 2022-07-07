Cristiano Ronaldo opens the first Italian hair transplant clinic in Milan

The Insparya Group founded by the Portuguese manager Paulo Ramos and the football player Cristiano Ronaldodedicated exclusively to diagnosis, al alopecia research and treatment and European leader in hair transplantationannounces the forthcoming opening, in September 2022, of the first Italian clinic in the city of Milan.

With 13 years of clinical experience gained in the service of over 45,000 patients and, after opening several clinics in Spain and Portugal – Madrid, Marbella, Valencia, Lisbon, Porto, Algarve and Braga – he arrives in Italy with the aim of strengthening further its leadership and position itself as maximum expert in the research of the follicular unit. The new opening in Milan is part of a broader expansion project which, over the next three years, will

will lead the Insparya Group to invest approx 20 million in the opening of new clinics in

main European capitals.

The Insparya Group will allocate an investment of 2 million euros to the first Italian clinic, which will be located in Via Fernanda Wittgens 2, near the Colonne di San Lorenzo, one of the most evocative places in the Milanese capital.

The newly built clinic is a true jewel of design and technology that is developed on

an area of ​​over 1,300 square meters intended exclusively for hair care e

to the treatment of alopecia with 14 rooms dedicated to micro-transplants and 3 treatment rooms.

The team that will operate at the Milanese clinic will be made up of 100 professionals including

doctors and nurses trained and coordinated by Dr. Carlos Portinha, Chief Clinical Officer of the

Insparya Group.

The 14 operating theaters are equipped with the most advanced technology developed by the Group

Insparyawhich sees its maximum expression in the Insparya Dual Extraction Device, a

revolutionary extraction and implantation technology that allows you to extract twice as many follicular units in half the time, with greater precision and without causing damage to the

scalp.

This technology, developed exclusively by Insparya, makes it possible to implant the maximum number of follicular units in a single day, reaching over 4,000 in just six hours, thus reducing the duration of each intervention by 50%.

In addition, the new Insparya clinic in Milan will have 3 rooms dedicated to specific treatments

for hair health, such as mesotherapy (MesoHAIR, developed by the research team

Insparya), PRP (platelet rich plasma) and Low Level Laser Theraphy, developed by

NASA engineers.

Research and training are the real strategic pillars that have allowed Insparya to

acting as a European reference point for innovation in the Hair Care sector.

The Group also has its own research center in Porto: the Insparya Science and Clinical

Institute headed by Dr. Carlos Portinha, in which pioneering use of technology is made.

Currently, the Insparya Group is in fact the only company in the sector that operates in several

areas of biological, technological and robotics research to obtain the best results and offer

to all those who suffer from alopecia an effective solution that, in the majority of

cases, will radically transform their lives.

Cristiano Ronaldo defined it “a unique and innovative project that shares my philosophy of dedication, determination, ambition and constant personal improvement”. Regarding the choice of Italy as the next step in the Group’s expansion path, the co-founder commented “Italy is a country that immediately welcomed me in the best possible way and made me feel at home. . Italians, then, are very keen on their image, they love to take care of themselves and their health and make no secret of it. For this reason, I believe that the quality of Insparya will surprise and conquer them and I am really happy to be able to actively participate in this new inauguration “. \