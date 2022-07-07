Covid-19. What happens in our body for each day of coronavirus infection?

In recent weeks, in several countries around the world, cases of Covid-19mainly due to the circulation of subvariants of omicron most infectious and the relaxation of protective measures.

How does SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the current pandemicspread so easily?

In this BBC News Brazil report, we explain what the “path” that the virus travels in our body is like and what happens every day from the moment we have the first contact with the pathogen.

Read also: What is dehydration and how to locate if I am about to suffer one?

Before going into details, an important warning: the dates presented are only average estimates, based on information published in scientific studies and reviewed by national and international health agencies. These terms may vary, more or less, in specific cases.

Day 0: infection

It all starts when we have close contact with someone who is already infected with the coronavirus.

When that person speaks, sings, coughs or sneezes, they release small droplets or aerosols of saliva that carry SARS-CoV-2 particles.

The amount of virus varies considerably from one individual to another. “Some have a low load, 10,000 viral copies per milliliter of saliva,” estimates virologist José Eduardo Levi, coordinator of research and development at Dasa Laboratories.

“The average load ranges between 10,000 and 1 million particles, but we see some that carry up to billions of viral copies per ml,” compares the specialist, who is also a researcher at the Institute of Tropical Medicine of the University of São Paulo.

These tiny infected droplets can be launched directly onto our face, or remain in suspension, “wandering” through the environment for minutes or even hours (in a dynamic very similar to cigarette smoke), depending on the air circulation in the environment in each place .

In this second case, we ourselves inhale these aerosols during breathing.

And this is where the infection process really begins. SARS-CoV-2 uses the spike (also known as a spike or S protein), which is found on the surface of its structure, to connect to receptors on mucosal cells in the nose, mouth, and even eyes .

From there, the common routine of any virus will begin: invade the cell and use all the biological machinery to endlessly create new copies of itself.

“In this replication it produces from 100 to a thousand new viruses in a single cell,” estimates Levi.

“This is such a large number that the cell can’t take it, it bursts and dies. These viruses then break free and will repeat this process in neighboring cells.”

This massive replication, by the way, has to do with the appearance of variants of the coronavirus. Not all specimens turn out the same and some have important genetic mutations.

If this change in the genome presents any advantage for the virus, this opens the way for the appearance and spread of new strains of concern, such as the already known alpha, beta, gamma, delta and omicron.

Days 1, 2 and 3: incubation

After SARS-CoV-2 manages to invade the first cells of our body, the next stage involves “gaining ground” and broadening the spectrum of action.

The thousands of copies that are released from each invaded cell move further and further into the body: they start working on the surface of the face, then enter the nose, travel down the throat, and finally reach the lungs.

This period of silent evolution, in which the presence of the virus does not generate any signal, is known among experts as incubation.

“And we have noticed in recent months that the incubation time for new variants has decreased,” observes virologist Anderson F. Brito, scientific researcher at the Brazilian Instituto Todos pela Saúde.

According to a UK Health Security Agency report, the alpha variant incubated for an average of five to six days.

During the delta lineage wave, that window was reduced to four days.

With omicron, the period between viral invasion and the onset of symptoms has been further reduced to just three days.

In other words: if before the person had contact with someone infected and it took almost a week for them to show the typical symptoms of covid, currently this process is much faster and can happen almost overnight.

It is worth mentioning that the incubation time can vary: in some cases, symptoms appear up to 14 days after initial contact with the virus.

Days 4 to 14: appearance and evolution of symptoms

As the virus makes its way through the upper respiratory tract (nose, mouth, and throat), it eventually catches the attention of our immune system, which launches a counterattack.

The first line of defense involves cells such as neutrophils, monocytes, and NK (natural killer) cells, as detailed in a paper published in 2021 by two researchers from Zhejiang University Hospital in China.

Over time, other immune units come into play, such as T cells, which coordinate a more organized response to viral invasion, and B cells, which release antibodies.

But the important thing about all this is that the symptoms occur in some people precisely because of this immune reaction: runny nose, cough, fever and sore throat are, at the same time, attempts to eliminate the virus from the body and a effect of so many cells working incessantly.

But how long does the discomfort last? This period can fluctuate considerably.

“It depends a lot on each individual. There are people with few symptoms who, after four or five days, are already recovered. With others, the same symptoms take longer to pass,” says infectologist and virologist Nancy Bellei, professor at the University Federal of São Paulo.

“In general, the trend is that the worst symptoms, such as sore throat and fever, last around three days,” estimates the specialist, who is also a member of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

“After this period, it is normal for milder manifestations, such as a runny nose and cough, to persist for seven to ten days,” he concludes.

At this stage, it is important to remain isolated and restrict contact with others as much as possible.

From an individual point of view, rest and staying well hydrated is essential to ensure a good recovery and give the body a “chance” to react well.

Taking some simple remedies for the discomforts of the infection, such as fever and pain, can also help.

“If after 72 hours of the onset of symptoms you have difficulty breathing or the fever persists, you should seek medical attention,” Bellei suggests.

This message is even more important for those who may suffer from more serious cases of covid, such as the elderly, patients with chronic diseases and patients with a compromised immune system.

From a collective point of view, remaining isolated is essential to cut the chains of transmission of the virus in the community and stop the increase in cases.

If you need to go out, wear a good quality mask, as this makes it less likely that you will transmit SARS-CoV-2 through the droplets and aerosols mentioned above.

Day 15 onwards: Resolution of infection (or onset of lasting symptoms)

Up to two weeks after contact with the coronavirus, the immune system usually “wins the battle” and interrupts its process of replicating and destroying cells most of the time.

This victory, of course, is facilitated by vaccination: the doses allow defense units to be safely “trained” so that they know how to fight the pathogen even before they come into contact with it.

In some cases, unfortunately, the condition does not evolve so well: the virus manages to gain a lot of ground, reaches vital organs (such as the lungs) and generates a very serious inflammatory condition.

Generally, these situations require admission to the Intensive Care Unit and intubation, in addition to increasing the risk of death.

And, even in patients who have recovered well, there is a not insignificant risk of a long-lasting covid, marked by discomfort that lasts for months (or even years).

Although this area is still surrounded by many uncertainties, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that up to 13.3% of people with Covid-19 have long-lasting symptoms for a month or more.

Read also: Maryna Viazovska, the Ukrainian who solved a centuries-old problem and who is one of the most admired mathematicians

About 2.5% report problems for at least three months.

Also according to the institution, more than 30% of covid patients who were hospitalized even after six months still have some discomfort, ranging from tiredness and shortness of breath to anxiety and joint pain.

The CDC notes that they “are working to understand more about these post-Covid experiences and why they occur, including why some groups are disproportionately affected.”

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC World. Download the new version of our app and activate it so you don’t miss out on our best content.