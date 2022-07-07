cinecomic with The Rock will invade Hall H!

Finally the San Diego Comic-Con come back in presence, and what a presence! In addition to a Marvel Studios mega-show, it looks like Hall H will be hosting too Black Adamthe DC cinecomic starring The Rock.

After more than two years of virtual events, San Diego Comic-Con returns to popular the streets of the city that lead to the San Diego Convention Centerand of course also the imposing building that will host the most popular multi-genre entertainment event in the world.

And, as always, the calendar of the event and in particular what happens within the walls of Hall H (the largest room available for panels) promise great things.

For the moment we still don’t know much about2022 editionit is true, but we have some information, and they concern the world of cinecomics: it seems that Marvel Studios will return to the famous room, the same where one of the flagship titles of the “rival company” will also be presented …

Black Adam, DC film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be between the main events on Saturday 23 Julyand the announcement comes from the former wrestling world champion, who, as he used to do at the time of WWF / WWE, anticipated his presence and that of the JSA at a truly “special and unforgettable” panel. Word of The Rock.

Black Adam will arrive at the cinema in October.