Christian Bale: the role that could ruin his career, his alleged friction with Di Caprio, and the gender he will always say “no” to

From small productions to becoming one of the most sought after figures in Hollywood, Christian bale He achieved a solid career, which began in his childhood. And his striking physical changes are just the shell of an interpreter who does not hesitate to take each of the roles in which he immerses himself to the extreme.

Christian Charles Philip Bale He was born on January 30, 1974, in Haverfordwest, Wales (although on several occasions, he assured that his nationality is English). Bale’s father was a pilot, and his mother worked in a circus, an environment that was crucial to Bale’s upbringing, and his love of the performing arts. Because of his genes, he was interested in acting, and not only because of his mother’s job, but because his two grandparents were also linked to that world: one had been a comedian, and the other a stunt double. John Wayne. Around those years, the boy began to study ballet, and timidly looked for some castings in which he could be a part. And so he accomplished two very important steps: in 1982 he was the face of an advertisement for fabric softener, and the following year, he starred in a commercial for the video game. Pac Man.

When he was barely ten years old, a valuable opportunity came to him, when he worked in a play called The Nerdbeside Rowan Atkinson. It is noteworthy that until then, Bale had not taken professional acting classes, guided more by his natural talent than by any kind of acting technique. But from then on, he took acting seriously, and the good results were not long in coming. In 1986 he collaborated in his first fiction on television, a film called Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna. That job meant a breaking point for him, not only because of the experience of the project, but also because he met the actress there. Amy Irvingthen wife of steven spielberg. That coincidence would soon be key.

In the mid-’80s, Spielberg had everything ready to go. The Sun’s empire, an anti-war story based on JG Ballard’s novel about a British boy living in Shanghai, who ends up in a prison camp in Japan during World War II. Thanks to his contact with Amy Irving, Bale was able to appear at the casting in which they were looking for the protagonist, and from a list that exceeded four thousand candidates, he was chosen. The Sun’s empire it was released in 1987, and while it wasn’t one of Spielberg’s big box-office hits, critics praised the film, and especially the little actor, who delivered a memorable job.

As happened (and would happen) in many of his films, Spielberg found a child with great acting ability, capable of starring in a dense story, by dint of charisma. But for Bale, the experience was bittersweet. On the one hand, he enjoyed and appreciated the applause from the specialists, although on the other hand, he suffered from the interest of the press. At just thirteen years old, Christian came to the conclusion that acting was his thing, but that was not going to mean being aware of the fame that the cinema brought with it. In this way, he began to cultivate a very sober image, and he did not usually appear at parties or any of the social activities, which caused so much damage in many Hollywood child stars.

The early nineties were not very generous with Christian Bale. To a large extent, it was a time that passed between very small roles, or leading roles in feature films that were not very interesting. One way or another, Bale always seemed to be in the wrong place, even though his talent was undeniable. On that path, he participated in Newsies, Swing Kids, Little Women, Secret Agent Y Metroland, among other. Finally in 1997, her face appeared with deserved force, in the framework of a huge film. Directed by Todd Haynes, Velvet Goldmine it was a rabid love letter to glam rock, and to the figures of Iggy Pop and David Bowie. In that title, Bale played a journalist determined to reconstruct the life of an enigmatic musician, and although he was a satellite character of the main story, his talent allowed him to stand out on screen. Unfortunately, Velvet Goldmine It was not a box office success (although today it is a cult work), but it was enough to put Bale before the eyes of an audience that, little by little, began to rediscover him as an adult actor.

There are cursed books, texts that, due to their irreverence, are a real challenge for that director or director, who fantasizes about translating those literary pieces into images. And some of that happened with american psychothe fierce portrait of Brett EastonEllis about the yuppies of the 80s. The protagonist of the story is Patrick Bateman, an investor who finds in homicides an unexpected pleasure, in the midst of a world of intense deals, luxurious business cards and an endless list of pop symphonies. He is a character who plays at extremes, who seeks to fascinate from his disgust, and who leads a runaway story that takes the reader through truly wild corners. And choosing the right actor for that role was not an easy task. The project passed through several hands, among them those of the director Stuart Gordon with the protagonist of Johnny Deppand then with David Cronenberg beside Brad Pitt like Batman. Oliver Stone ended up with the project in his hands, and chose Leonardo Dicaprio to star in it, but that venture also got bogged down.

eventually appeared on the scene Mary Harronand gave the final impetus to the adaptation. When he found out that american psycho was underway, Bale met with Easton Ellis and throughout the meeting, he acted as if he were Patrick Bateman himself, an attitude that disturbed the writer, but convinced him that he was facing the ideal option. For his part, Harron tried to convince Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Edward Norton either Ewan McGregorbut all refused for one reason or another (McGregor turned down the offer as a sign of support for Bale, with whom he was friends, after working with him on Velvet Goldmine). Bale kept the role.

Many voices assured Bale that he would star american psychopath it was professional suicide. Taking into account that his was not a well-known name, the possibility of rising to fame playing an eccentric serial killer was perhaps not the best letter of introduction. But the actor did not listen to that advice, and he threw himself into that project. And when the film was released in 2000, it was a real shock. Not all critics agreed that it was a great film, but its impact was undeniable, and Bale’s performance confirmed him as a one-of-a-kind performer of his own. After much travel, he had found a character tailored to him, and to his radical way of understanding the profession of acting.

The new millennium found Bale consolidated as one of the most talented faces of his generation. True to his style of staying away from the cameras, preserving his intimacy and only giving notes as a result of his premieres, Bale garnered a reserved and respected image alike. As a kind of tacit pact of those that do not abound in Hollywood, the public did not inquire into his private life, as if his anonymity were part of that mystique on screen. During those years, he began a series of titles that increased his fame as a chameleon actor. Thus he appeared in projects like The Machinist (a character that led him to lose almost thirty kilos), Equilibrium, Shaft, The Empire of Fire Y The new World. But not everything shone in his career, because there were not a few roles that also escaped his hands, as happened with the role of William Turner in Pirates of the CaribbeanJames Bond in Royal Casinoor a little further back in time, that of Jack Dawson in titanica (which earned him the rumor of a dispute with Leonardo DiCaprio, which grew when Bale stayed with the character of american psychopath, originally intended for DiCaprio).

In 2005, an almost unknown Christopher Nolan takes charge of relaunching Batman in the movies. It was not an easy task: the stumble that the movies of Joel Schumacher caused mistrust Warner Bros. But Nolan returned to Bruce Wayne his tragic halo, that world of detectives and corrupt villains in a Gotham that breathes violence in all its corners. And for that version of the caped man, Bale was in charge of bringing the protagonist to life. Unlike many actors, who simulate an alleged fanaticism for the superheroes they have to represent, Bale had no problem confessing his ignorance about that character, although he assured: “I was never someone involved in the world of comics, but then of reading Batman stories like Year One, Dark Victory either the long halloween, I realized that this was a great character, owner of a darkness that was unlike anything I had done before. And for the first time, at that moment I thought that I would like to play him.” As expected, the popularity of Batman and the polished representation of the actor, made his face one of the most famous in Hollywood, and gave him that place of prestige for which he fought so hard.

Christian Bale achieved what few actors achieve, and that is to mold fame to his lifestyle, and to his way of thinking about the role of an interpreter in the Hollywood microcosm. The jump that meant the trilogy of Batman It led him to collaborate on projects of all kinds, going through action, drama, science fiction and even sports. But there is only one genre that Bale shows no interest in, as he once acknowledged: “I was recently offered a romantic comedy, and I thought they had lost their minds. I don’t know why anyone would even suggest a love comedy to me. I am someone who considers that american psycho It’s a fun movie.” Over the years, Bale found his place in the industry, and he knew how to alternate million-dollar productions with small dramas that border on the independent spirit. The examples are numerous, and stand out Terminator: Salvation, The winner, The Big Short, The Jungle Book, American Hustle either The Vice President: Beyond Power, and that’s not to mention those understated masterpieces he directed james mangold, The 3:10 train to Yuma Y Ford vs. ferrari. And to that list, now adds the new film by Marvel Studios.