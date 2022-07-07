Christian Bale tells what it was like to be the villain of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

July 7, 2022, 7:00 AM

In Thor: Love and Thunder, A film that opens this Thursday in local theaters, the god of Thunder and one of the most famous Avengers, a character played by Chris Hemsworth, embarks on a journey different from those he made in the past, a journey of self-discovery. But his contemplation is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, whose mission is the extinction of the deities.

EL DEBER participated in an online round table with the man who brings Gorr to life: Oscar winner Christian Bale, one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, who already knows how to act in films based on comics, well it was batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

On this occasion, He returns in a totally different role, as a villain and with the Marvel seal.



Gorr, a fearsome being who was once a peaceful man and devoted, he suffers a tremendous loss that catapults him on a mission fueled by a desperate need for revenge.

In the teleconference, Bale spoke about how his approach to the character was, what their opinion was when they saw the comic and how they wanted Gorr to be. To then give way to physical, emotional and mental transformation.

“I think in Gorr, the producers were looking for an actor the polar opposite of Chris Hemsworth. Someone more isolated, a little lonely, scary, someone that no one wants to be around, “said the star.

When asked about his first reaction to seeing himself in Gorr’s makeup, Bale replied: “I liked it, because I really You don’t know exactly what you’re doing with a character of this class, until you see it in its entirety. And we didn’t have that much time, we talked about it during the quarantine and superficially. But then we did it, and it worked fine.”

Bale also confessed that, for him, being a villain is easier than being a hero, taking into account that the actor has played characters with completely opposite characteristics.

“It’s a lot easier than being a hero and it’s more fun. But the public believes that it is more difficult. Honestly, it’s harder to do Chris Hemsworth’s job and make a hero look interesting, when he is well motivated and completely good. The human nature of the villain fascinates people, that’s why it’s easier, because you already have people fascinated just because he’s the bad guy,” he comments.

The actor also praised another cast member: Natalie Portman, who returns to the Thor saga, this time in a role with more power. “I think the public is going to be able to identify with Jane, the character played by Natalie, because she develops her story in a very significant way, she is mortal and she has very human problems, ”adds Bale.

Director

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who made his Marvel directorial debut on Thor: Ragnarok.

praise “The tragedy and the comedy They have always gotten out of hand. And Taika Waititi is incredibly talented,” Bale said.

Here the trailer of the film: