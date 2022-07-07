Christian Bale recalls that people doubted his ability to be Batman: “They were wrong”

Christian bale He is one of the most important actors in Hollywood, in addition to being considered “the best Batman”, due to his interpretation of the Dark Knight in the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan.

The serious and interesting touch that Bale gave him to the bat man It was certainly memorable, but this does not mean that people initially doubted the actor’s ability to play this role.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

“I told people that we would do a kind of Batman, but seriously,” Bale said in an interview with Washington Post. “There were a lot of people laughing at me and just saying, ‘Well, that’s not going to work at all.’ she recalled.

The actor who has just debuted as a villain in the Marvel Universe playing Gorr in the film Thor: Love and Thunderis already an expert on superhero franchises.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

The films that began in 2005 with batmanbegins and ended with The Dark Knight Rises in (2012), they collected 2.5 billion dollars at the box office.

“It’s wonderful to be part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong,” Bale told the Post. “I’m not sure if it started the Marvel Cinematic Universebut it certainly helped along the way,” he said when asked about Nolan’s trilogy as a boost for Marvel.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

In several interviews the actor has been questioned if he would return to play the dark knightand answered yes, only with the only condition that Nolan is the director of the film.

Bale continues with the successes, since he has just released the tape Thor: Love and Thunder in which he embodies to the villain Gorr, On the other hand, the trailer for tape amsterdam by director David O. Russel, in which he will share credits with Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan and Taylor Swift.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

might interest you