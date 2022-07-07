Chris Pratt apologizes to Israel Adesanya after criticism of UFC 276

Chris Pratt said a lot of critical things about Israel Adesanya on fight night at UFC 276, but after some comments from the UFC Champion, the actor has changed his mind.

Wednesday, P.ratt issued an apology to Adesanya on Twitter in which he called himself a “hypocrite” for his comments. on Adesanya’s unexciting unanimous decision title defense on Saturday over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Adesanya prompted the apology after posting a clip from the 2008 film “Wanted,” in which Pratt’s character is pierced in the face with a keyboard. Keys fly off the keyboard after hitting Pratt and in slow motion spell out “F*UCK YOU” on the screen.

Shortly after, Pratt responded: “You’re right. I’m sorry gross. It annoys me when people criticize my work, since they have never risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do the exact same thing to you. My fault. He’s still a champion.”

You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. 🙏🏻♥️ — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 6, 2022

The apology came after Pratt served as a guest table analyst during Saturday’s ESPN+ post-fight show in Las Vegas, in part to promote his new Amazon Prime series “The Terminal List.”

Pratt, who attended the event from the start of the first preliminary to the main event decision readout, took issue with the main event’s lack of emotion, a criticism echoed by many viewers online after the fight.

“I’m going to say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who’s never been in the octagon,” Pratt said. “I don’t know this game. I’m just an actor. I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of going out there with all that talk and then just doing a bit of blathering. I’m like, ‘Come on, man. You have to take advantage of that. You have to collect that promise to be rude.

