Chris Pine appears with an unrecognizable look

Chris Pine looks unrecognizable. The 41-year-old actor, who starred in “Wonder Woman,” was spotted on the set of the movie “Poolman,” which he stars in and directs and is currently filming in Los Angeles.

In addition to the bushy gray beard with which he had recently been seen in the city, now Pine was seen with long blonde hair in the characterization of the character of Darren Barrenman.

Billed as a comedy mystery, “Poolman” follows a down-on-his-luck dreamer and aspiring philosopher who spends his days tending the pool at the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in LA. When he discovers the biggest water theft, he does what he can to protect the city from it.

In the set pictures, Chris Pine was wearing a straw hat, baggy gray pants, and a striped shirt, in addition to white shoes and a camera around his neck among vintage cars on the film set.

Famous for sharing credits with Anne Hathaway in the second part of “Princess Diaries”, he was consolidated when he entered the “Star Trek” franchise, of which he is still a part, with the role of James T Kirk in 2009.

In March of this year, Chris Pine’s breakup with Annabelle Wallis.

