Chris Hemsworth spoke about the possibility of giving up playing Thor

Some of the things known about Thor: love and thunderbefore its premiere. That the action happens to what happened in ragnarok and in Avengers: Endgame. That repeats the game of crossing universes that Marvel Disney has been working on, crossing the god of thunder with the Guardians of the Galaxy. That an heiress is consolidated, in the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and that she has a villain (Christian Bale) willing to exterminate the gods.

“It has the most exciting twists, turns and surprises”added the Australian Chris Hemsworth in an exclusive heads-up with TN. Under the direction of Taika Waititi (precisely, the director of the fun ragnarokand of the celebrated JojoRabbit), the film arrives in the run-up to the winter holidays as the house tank that follows the premiere of Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

I also read: “Thor: love and thunder”: an eccentric and rock fight of gods with the return of Natalie Portman to the saga

Hemsworth has been playing the mighty Thor for eleven years, expelled from Asgard and landed among the humans. “The longest part of my career was occupied by this character,” he commented on the importance of this role in his career.

Natalie Portman plays Mighty Thor (Photo: Jasin Boland). By: Jasin Boland | Jasin Boland

And he added: “They have been the biggest productions I have done, beyond those in which I participate interpreting it. Thor opened a lot of doors for me. It was a challenge, but also an opportunity to do something creative with it, because it has so many versions. Watch it evolve and changeLike I did over the years it has been a great pleasure”.

Chris Hemsworth, an actor who knew how to demonstrate his talent in different bets

While he can be seen on different searches, such as his role in the recent spider-headby streaming, and soon under the orders of his compatriot George Miller in furiousof the universe Mad Max (with Anya Taylor-Joy), Hemsworth says that he has not tired of the muscular man with the hammer.

Pom Klementieff is Mantis and Chris Pratt is Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Photo: Jasin Boland). By: Jasin Boland | Jasin Boland

“I would have stopped doing it if I wasn’t having fun anymore. Every time I play it again, something new appears to be discovered, something that is always the goal. And I love working with Taika. Everything he does is on a grand scale but with a huge heart at the same time,” Hemsworth assured.

What does Chris Hemsworth think about the serialization of theater cinema

The big releases of 2022 affirm the serialization of theatrical cinema. So we see titles like Thor 4, Doctor Strange 2, Fantastic Beasts 3, Top Gun 2, Mission Impossible 7. The consumption in chapters of the stories of the super and the flesh and blood heroes are a reality.

“I think every time it’s harder to get people to go to the movies. Unless it’s something they know, that is familiar to them, they choose something else to do, because it’s hard to compete with other media, with social networks, with other distractions,” said the actor about this growing trend.

Chris Hemsworth has been playing Thor for 11 years (Photo: Jasin Boland). By: Jasin Boland | Jasin Boland

In that sense, he opined: “For me, getting the film to bring people to the cinema is a great plus. Because it would be great if everything could be unique, pure investment in original stories, but a portion of that is destined to continue in sequels, well this is the world we live in. Fortunately, there are still many brilliant, unique films coming out. Many thanks to the platforms streamingwhich gave him a lot more room to launch without having to compete with the big tanks.”