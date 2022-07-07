Chris Hemsworth Says His Thor Character Has Evolved Over the Years

Chris Hemsworth returns to interpret Thor for the ninth time in a film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In “Thor: Love and Thunder“, a film that premieres this July 7, returns to the character, who is mired in a crisis in which he feels aimless.

“I think the character of Thor resonates with the audience because he has evolved over the years, just as we all have.. He grows with every new movie, he has new experiences and that makes him change and mature and that’s the journey we all take, a journey of self-discovery,” Chris Hemsworth said in an interview shared by Marvel.

The actor, whose complete family participated in the film directed by Taika Waititiadded: “We all do self-reflection, you look in the mirror and wonder who i should be, who i want to be, who i should become, is a question that we all face, just like Thor. I think he has tried to find out over the years who he is. And although he has some moments of peace and serenity, the universe constantly calls him for help, it is the support of others and when the call comes, the questions have to wait “.

The return of Natalie Portman

In the first Thor movie, the god of thunder, expelled from Asgard, arrives on Earth and meets Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), a scientist who helps him and with whom he ends up falling in love. Her character reappears in “Thor: A Dark World”, a story in which he takes her to Asgard to save her. The character is reinstated in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

In this regard, Chris commented in the same interview: “Natalie Portman is back as The Mighty Thor, imagine this scene in which your ex-girlfriend appears, with whom you had a story that has not ended, there was love that was never experienced, all this comes to Thor at that moment. And I think he’s intimidated, he’s in awe and he’s fascinated but most of all he’s in awe and in love with this woman.”

Together they fight Gorr, The Godbutcher, who tries to kill all the gods with a sword that ends his immortality. Interpreted by Christian balethe villain, said Hemsworth, is “the scariest in the MCU”.

Christian Bale as Gorr. Photo: courtesy Walt Disney Studios

He said that the first time he saw Bale on set, he felt intimidated. “But what was most impressive was what was beneath the villainous nature that he portrayed on screen: there was a vulnerability and an accessibility that conveyed an empathy for us and for the audience. You don’t agree with what he does, but you can understand his anger, his frustration, and his motivations.”

He also said that working with Russell Crowe, his compatriot who plays Zeus, was pure joy. “He has a beautiful sense of humor.”

Check out this scene from “Thor: Love and Thunder,” shared by Marvel, about Thor’s reunion with Jane: