Chris Hemsworth debuts on TikTok with a Thor video

Chris Hemsworth has taken advantage of the imminent premiere of the movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to star in his particular premiere: that of his TikTok account. The actor has debuted on this social network with a video with which he wanted to thank the support of the followers of the saga. In it, he compiles different moments from the Los Angeles and Sydney premieres while signing autographs and taking photos with the fans who were there.

“Sydney fans! Los Angeles fans! Love you guys! #ThorLoveAndThunder opens Wednesdays in Australia and Fridays in the US. Pre-order your tickets now, link in bio. Oh, and hello TikTok… …!” the actor wrote as the title of the video. On his first day on TikTok, the Australian exceeded 600,000 followers and the video already has almost 70,000 likes and is close to 3,000 comments.remarkable figures considering that Chris Hemsworth’s profile has only been operational for one day.

In Spain you have to wait until next Friday, July 8 to see ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth installment of the Marvel superhero. The advance of the film that has already been seen has received very good comments and will leave us with moments as curious as Chris Hemsworth’s surprise nude in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, a moment that has become the second most viewed trailer .

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

