Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: she is the Spanish who fell in love with Thor | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The performer and model is one of the most endearing talents in her native country.

Although in the world of Hollywood, Elsa Pataky She is known as the beautiful wife of Chris Hemsworth, in her native land, Madrid is one of the most indisputable beauties and talents of Spanish cinema. At 45 years old, the Spanish actress and model not only has a recognized career in the film industry and fashion, but after more than a decade of marriage, Elsa now has a happy family, which she formed with the interpreter of Thor .

Elsa Lafuente Medium She was born in Madrid in 1976 and is the daughter of a chemist father and a Romanian mother, so her second language is Romanian, in addition to speaking Hungarian, English, French and Italian. She studied Journalism, however her great passion was always the theater and that is because, inspired by her grandfather, who was an actor, she Elsa adopted the surname of her mother’s father “Pataky”.

He began his career on television at the age of 21, in the series With you bread and onion Y mom wants to be an artista, later gained fame with her role as Raquel in Al leaving class. She in the cinema she debuted in 99 with the tapes clear Y Tatawoafter his first success on the big screen was the art of dying, of the year 2000.

Although her great love is Chris Hemsworth, the actress had other important romances in her life, including the motorcycle racer Fonsi Grandsonin addition to her courtship with another Hollywood actor, Adrian Brodywith whom he was dating in 2006.

By 2010, the actress had already crossed paths with Chris Hemsworth and it was then that she secretly married the superhero movie actor in a secret wedding at the age of 34. She became a mother for the first time in 2012 to India Rose and two years later she had her twins. Tristan and Sashain March 2014.