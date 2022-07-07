Celebrities who love pasta: Stanley Tucci, Kourtney Kardashian and others

Ads

Yum! No one can resist a delicious bowl of pasta, not even celebrities.

Whether it’s Lea Michele snacking on spaghetti in Italy or Hugh Jackman breaking his diet with a hefty portion of fettuccine, the pasta possibilities are endless. Just ask Stanley Tucci, who doesn’t mind a little marinara before going to bed.

“11:00 pm marinara and advanced pasta”, the actor Devil Wears Prada captioned an Instagram video from October 2021 in which he cooked in his kitchen.

In the same month, the Searching for Italy host revealed that he had lost his appetite while undergoing radiotherapy for tongue cancer three years earlier. “It was awful,” Tucci told The New York Times, adding that his greatest fear was that he would lose all sense of taste forever. “I mean, if you can’t eat and enjoy the food, how are you going to enjoy everything else?”

Others seem to agree with the author of Taste: My Life Through Food that a bowl of pasta is one of the greatest gifts. In July 2020, Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara celebrated her birthday by drinking a large portion, which she topped with shaved truffles. That same year, Kourtney Kardashian offered her daughter, Penelope, a bowl of homemade noodles to celebrate her 8-year-old mini-me, though, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum admitted that in fact she wasn’t the one who made it for her.

While some may believe it doesn’t matter, Cameron Diaz prefers to cook carbs on her own, sharing via Instagram in April 2020 that her “favorite thing to do in the world is cooking. … This is my happy place ”.

It made her so happy that she joked that she and her husband, Benji Madden, were officially on a “pasta diet” and ate it practically every night. “I was like, ‘What are we supposed to have tonight, honey? Should we have more pasta? ‘”Diaz said at that moment.

The Charlie’s Angels star isn’t the only one obsessed with basic Italian food. Meghan Markle is a true foodie, but pasta will always have a special place in her heart. “When I’m traveling, I won’t miss the chance to try great pasta,” the Suits alum told Delish in 2016. Luckily, her husband, Prince Harry, is also a tomato sauce guy. .

The allure of a great macaroni or rigatoni may be why so many stars, including Lisa Rinna, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Robert Pattinson, have been caught eating the often messy meal in public.

Keep scrolling to see your favorite celebrities eating their favorite food:

