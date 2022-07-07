Celebrate birthday after the knockout: suspended. Neymar defends his colleague via social media

Neymar takes the defense of Lucas Crispim, player suspended from the last Fortaleza in the Brazilian championship standings.

THE OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION – The club, with an official statement, has made it known that it has expelled the player indefinitely for celebrating his birthday after the defeat against Avai: “Athletes obviously have the right to leisure. However, they should know that there are times and appropriate ways to make this happen. Professional players present the club, and the institution must be respected, especially in the most difficult moments “, reads the official statement.

Comunicado: Lucas Crispim is afastado das atividades O Fortaleza Esporte Clube communicates o to the Lucas Crispim de suas atividades com o profissional list for indefinite time. pic.twitter.com/sL3t0V8HF0 – Fortaleza Esporte Clube 🦁 (@FortalezaEC) June 18, 2022

NEYMAR’S DEFENSES – The star of the SeleçaoNeymar, has openly sided in favor of the boy, through the social: “” You’ve lost … you can’t celebrate your grandmother’s birthday, your son’s, your wife’s and most of all yours. Being an athlete isn’t easy. ‘You can only be happy after finishing your career, what madness ” is his comment.