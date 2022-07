The American lawyer obtained a leading role throughout the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. In social networks, she achieved great popularity due to the strong interrogations she had with the Aquaman actress.

After finishing the media trial for defamation of the former couple of actors Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard -which ruled in favor of Depp- there have been several repercussions that it has left among those who participated in it, one of them was for the lawyer Camille Vasquez.

This Tuesday, the 37-year-old jurist, who was part of the defense team for Captain Jack Sparrow’s interpreter, received a surprise promotion from the Brown Rudnick law firm, due to the rigorous work she carried out throughout the trial.

William Baldigapresident and executive director of the law firm, highlighted her professionalism and extensive work experience that led her to successfully deal with her client’s legal dispute.

“Historically, we reserved these announcements for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during Johnny Depp’s trial showed the world that she was ready to take the next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our new partner,” Baldiga said in a statement.

During the development of the defamation case between Heard and Depp, the lawyer obtained a leading role in her work team due to the harsh interrogations she held with the Aquaman actress, which were repeated on more than one occasion and which revealed important background.

Regarding the promotion granted by the law firm, Vasquez mentioned: “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me their full vote of confidence in allowing me to join the society.”

“I am proud of the exceptionally talented team that I had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration,” added the American jurist.

Camille Vasquez’s career

According to what was mentioned by the law firm, Vasquez has extensive experience and is a specialist in litigation and arbitration, mainly in legal disputes involving defamation.

In 2006 he graduated from the University of Southern California and in 2010 from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles.