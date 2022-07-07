Bruno Méndez’s request to Cruz Azul that revived hope for his signing

After the complications in the negotiation for his pass, Bruno Méndez made a special request to Cruz Azul who maintains the hopes of seeing him arrive at La Noria.

Until the morning of this Thursday, July 7, Cruz Azul has not yet withdrawn from the negotiations with Corinthians with the intention of add as reinforcement in central defense Bruno Mendezeven though that him signing of the Uruguayan has become even more complicated in recent days with Timao’s activity in the Copa Libertadores and in the transfer market.

However, the Main character raised his voice to revive hopes to see him with sky blue t-shirtwell the 22 year old would have made a special request to the directive of the machine so i can arrive this summer at La Noriaas requested by the new coach of Lto Machine, Diego Aguirre.

And it is that, according to information from TUDN, the Bruno Méndez would have asked Cruz Azul not to give up on his signing and do not abandon the negotiations with Corinthiansthen, as he had already made it known before to the celestial strategist, the defender does want to reach the ranks of the cement team.

Why does Bruno Méndez want to reach Cruz Azul?

The answer has a first and last name: Diego Aguirrewell it was the celestial strategist and compatriot of the charrúa who spoke directly with Bruno Méndez to convince him of get to the machine Well, he is a player he knows very well from his beginnings in Montevideo, from where they forged a good relationshipso the center 22 years old there would be accepted the coach’s proposal.

