Bodega Aurrerá already sells McDonald’s: this is offered by Mama Lucha

McDonald’s is a tremendously valuable brand in fast food retail and Funko an expert in turning brand characters into viral trends in the collectible market.

The appearance of a Ronald McDonald Funko allows us to support that Bodega Aurrerá already sells the most valuable fast food brand in its marketplace inventory.

Bodega Aurrerá offers sales conditions such as a return within 30 days after receiving the Ronald McDonald Fuko.

On August 3, 2021, in full recovery from the health contingency, funko was recognized with “Licensee of the year” in the 2021 Licensing International France Awards. The brand celebrated its success in sales with famous licenses, indirectly it also celebrated the unimaginable, the fact that Aurrera Winery sell products of McDonald’sas a pet toy and new friend of Mama Lucha, ronald mcdonald.

– The Bodega Aurrerá marketplace has made its online store and other similar stores a key space for omnichannel sales –

During that event, Andy Oddiemanaging director of Funko, said he was grateful for the French licensing industry for which the recognition, he assured, was for the strong investment that the brand has made in the market and was not surprisingly its indirect, of everything that this company of collectible toys has managed to move in the market, since the latest projection of Frost & Sullivan, the Toy Association and LIMAwarns that the size of the international market for “pop toys” it will reach 31.2 billion dollars during 2022 and by 2024 it will grow to 41.8 billion dollars.

RONALD MCDONALD AND MOM FIGHT

There is a new fervor for omnichannel and brands are migrating their products to showcases where it was previously impossible to imagine them, mainly because of the marketplace that many online stores have.

A IHL Group store studyentitled “Unified Commerce”, opted for the following figures: 30 percent of the retailers interviewed assured that they have optimized their omnichannel services, to allow consumers to buy online and return in store; 28 percent invested in their stores, to make shipments from these points to online orders and 27 percent invested in an omnichannel system that allows buying online, picking up in store or taking the product to the store, so that the consumer Pick up your order there.

Other study platform driven feedviewer studied in which other digital channels the brands that have their showcase in the pure player of amazon and they found that 46 percent do it in their own online store; 31 percent do it in physical stores and 25 percent do it in Walmart. Another 25 percent market through Google Shopping.

THE OMNICHANNEL SALES PROMISE

Omnichannel has a sales promise, which leads brands to take on new commercial challenges, such as what was announced this week ACwhen he confirmed that he would start selling his cheap clothes on Amazon and would start in Germany, to later extend to other web domains of the site such as Spanish.

This measure was announced for the European market and the store has already made these sales alliances with Mercado Libre, so the promise of sales that omnichannel makes to brands is leading brands to relate to commercial strategies, to migrate their products to new showcases.

RETHINK YOUR BALANCE SHEET

Brands rely more and more on the omnichannel promise, that the greater the number of showcases stocked with their products, the greater the possibility of selling them, so the new business model of companies and entrepreneurs must not lose sight of the possibility offered by these new media such as the marketplace in its balance sheet of a Bodega Aurrerá, which allows Mama Lucha to sell a Ronald McDonald Funko or Amazon to sell cheap C&A clothes.

Within this general balance it is important that you master concepts and their benefits of terms such as:

BORIS (Buy online, return in-store)

BOPIS (Buy online, pickup in-store, shipped to store for pickup)

Click & Collect (Same day pickup at store)

Now read: