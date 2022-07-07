Black femme, between social media and pornography. Caitlin Cherry destabilizes Turin

Until July 8 Luce Gallery presents the solo exhibition Max Res Default by Caitlin Cherry, the African American artist who investigates black femininity in contemporary image culture and our society’s consumerist relationship with it, painting iridescent screenshots depicting Black femme from the show and influencers found in social media, music videos, performances by live music, pornography and fashion on the web.

The chosen palette –lit, bright and prismatic-, distorts the original color of digital images using a moiré-like technique, which sometimes mimics the colorful swirling patterns of touching a liquid crystal screen. The gallery halls display thirteen medium and large format paintings, conceived in 2022, which explore the many aspects of black femininity seen through The Yee-Haw Agendacontemporary pornography and drag culture, encouraging even more intense confrontations on the subject of genre, commodification and forgotten stories. The title of the exhibition, Max Res Defaultrefers to the maximum resolution as the default for viewing images online. In each painting, Cherry seems to crank up the volume to “maximum” on everything from saturated color to a multitude of images to cheeky sexuality. The result artfully elevates an underrepresented black female aesthetic.Video Killed the Painting Star collects the scenes of six different performances by famous black performers. The largest figure on the right is porn actress Ana Foxxx, superimposed on a scene from actress Thandiwe Newton in the acclaimed HBO science fiction western TV series “Westworld”. On the opposite side there are some close-ups of Cardi B and a background dancer. The rapper is portrayed in two different performances, including the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with a cowboy hat. Ana Foxxx appears statuesque and idealized with bare skin resembling the splendor of a polished bronze statue. This representation, combined with its larger dimensions in the composition, underlines the artist’s interest in removing the judgment on the profession and, instead, raising sex workers to celebrity status. Furthermore, the painting strongly evokes The Yee-Haw Agendawhich celebrates the aesthetics of the black cowboy, whose history has largely been erased from American culture.

In fact, one in four cowboys was African American. The name of the cultural movement, coined by Bri Malandro in 2018, recalls the term The Gay Agenda and the concern of conservative Americans about the perceived increase in power of the LGBTQIA + community in politics and popular culture. The Texan archivist’s Instagram account observes the trend of wearing western clothing in black pop culture, mainly spread by music videos and live performances by black stars, including Beyoncé, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Solange, who challenge common misconceptions about Blackness in the United States, which has become synonymous with “urban”. Behind eye-catching branding and celebrity-embellished cowboy hats lies the forgotten story of the Cowboy and the origin of Country Western music, which has become intertwined with the history of Black America. Cowboy culture is typically associated with stout white males (think the Marlboro Man) – making the white cowboy a symbol of capitalist individualism and an institution – while the earliest cowboys in the United States were of Mexican and black descent. Skete Davidson features a close-up of transgender actress Indya Moore with her chin resting lightly between her open hands and her head surrounded by a dark red and black halo. Her plump lips are puckered as she stares at the viewer through seductive lashes. This screen is based on the promotional poster of the series “Pose” broadcast by Netflix, in which Moore plays the role of Angel.

Including a transgender and non-binary person, Cherry attempts an inclusive and open idea of ​​black femininity, recognizing that it has never conformed to a single gender category. Cherry’s paintings promote permeable and fluctuating concepts of gender, sexuality and racial performativity. The digital interfaces, from which the images are extracted, are considered a co-producer of reality. Her kaleidoscopic works of hers are to be read as a chaotic desktop of a glitched laptop LCD screen, in which tabs and windows are superimposed within windows with porn browser tabs, open at the same time as a music video on YouTube. The idea of ​​the iconic subject is deterritorialized. This work captures the destabilized nature of black femininity, particularly as it is being watched and portrayed online. The unpublished paintings by Caitlin Cherry on display depict rapper and singer Doja Cat and the group Destiny’s Child in “Bicoastal Bisexual ™”; porn actress Ana Foxxx, rapper and actress Cardi B in two performances, including the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and backup dancer, actress Thandiwe Newton on HBO’s “Westworld” in “Video Killed the Painting Star “; rapper and actress Cardi B, rapper Megan Thee Stallion on a horse, an anonymous porn actress and actress Stacey Dash in the film “Gang of Roses” in “Pusse Mignon (Duncan Saint)”; an anonymous porn model and actress in “Big Spender”; rapper Megan Thee Stallion visiting the Red Bull Racing paddock before a Formula 1 race in “Czarists and Androids”; an anonymous porn actress in a glory hole scene in “Suck It Or Go”; an anonymous porn actress dressed in an “Avatar” cosplay costume in “Hustlers”; drag queen Latrice Royale in “White Refridgerator Hunny”; house mother and trans star Elektra Abundance from the series “Pose” on Netflix in “Touching Private Parts on Private Planes”; an anonymous porn actress in “Avatar” cosplay costume in “Proton-Enhanced Nuclear Induction Spectroscopy”; rapper and singer Doja Cat performing at Lollapalooza Chile in 2022, behind a pixelated jumbotron display in “Jumbotron”; actress Halle Berry as Storm in the “X-Men” franchise in “The Problematic Ball”; non-binary transgender actress Indya Moore in the role of Angel in the series “Pose” on Netflix, promotional poster in “Skete Davidson”.

The exhibition is also visible online.

Caitlin Cherry (1987, Chicago, Illinois, United States) lives and works in Richmond Virginia. She is an African American artist whose multifaceted practice includes painting, sculpture and installation. She earned her BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and MFA from Columbia University School of the Arts, where she studied under Kara Walker. She is currently Assistant Professor of Painting and Printmaking at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. Cherry has been involved in solo exhibitions at Providence College Galleries in Providence (2018), The Anderson -Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond (2018), University Museum of Contemporary Art -UMass Amherst in Amherst (2017), Brooklyn Museum in New York (2013) ), and in group exhibitions at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Virginia Beach (2021), Bronx Museum of the Arts in New York (2021), San Diego Art Institute in San Diego (2020), Hallie Ford Museum of Art in Salem (2018), Performance Space in New York (2018), Utah Museum of Contemporary Art in Salt Lake City (2016), Studio Museum of Harlem in New York (2012). His recent high-profile group shows in the United States include Jeffrey Deitch in Los Angeles (2022, 2019, 2018), Perrotin in New York (2022) and Pace in New York (2021). In 2022, her upcoming exhibitions include group shows at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts in Omaha, Museum of Sex in New York and Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) in Cape Town. In 2023, her works will be exhibited in a solo show at the CCA Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts in San Francisco and in the collective exhibitions of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and the Baltimore Museum of Art. In 2020 she was awarded the Colene Brown Art Prize . She was awarded the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation Fellowship Residency in 2016 and the Leonore Annenberg Fellowship in 2015. In addition, her works have been acquired by numerous public and private collections.

