Between “Star Trek” and “Furiosa

Today, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth premieres in Mexican movie theaters the latest chapter of the film series that gave him worldwide fame as Thor, the Marvel superhero.

What few know is that by the time the actor’s face became known internationally, by playing the aforementioned superhero in the first installment of the saga directed by the recent Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh in “Thor” (2011), already had struck a stone in his native country, mainly in serials produced for Australian television from 2002. At the end of this first decade of the new millennium is when he debuted on the right foot in Hollywood cinema as part of the “reboot” of a no less blockbuster franchise emanating precisely from the small screen, and that is part of a series of titles that we are going to review in this space today, and with which it can be ensured that Hemsworth is much more histrionic than the aforementioned Marvel superhero:

1) “Star Trek” (JJ Abrams, 2009). Although it was a special participation, Chris Hemsworth’s debut in the cinema playing Captain George Kirk, father of Captain Kirk (Chris Pine), took place in this reboot of the legendary science fiction story, which had its initial success in television and in the late 1970s it moved to the movies. He could not have been more fortunate to rub shoulders with some other rising Hollywood actors in the 21st century, as well as under the orders of one of the directors who generated such good results in this genre that George Lucas did not hesitate to summon him to conclude the series. of spin-off films from the iconic “Star Wars” saga, beginning in 2015, directing “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

2) “The cabin of terror” (Dres Goddard, 2011). Right between the leading role in “Thor” and his integration into “The Avengers: The Avengers”, from 2012, Hemsworth was called by one of the directors of the latter, Joss Whedon, to be part of this production of his authorship, within the horror genre. The actor is part of a group of five friends who during a visit to the cabin in question, for a moment of relaxation, finds a terrifying situation that puts their lives in danger.

3) “Rush: Passion and Glory” (Ron Howard, 2013). Under the direction of Oscar winner Ron Howard, Chris Hemsworth has perhaps had his best histrionic work to date in this biopic that recreates the professional duel between Formula One drivers James Hunt (Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl). So fruitful was the relationship with Howard as director that it led to a following dumbbell, the no less recommendable “In the heart of the sea”, from 2016, about Owen Chase, about the real-life experience of a ship in the winter of 1820 in New England, which inspired Herman Melville to write his masterpiece “Moby Dick”.

4) “Furiosa” (George Miller, 2024). Currently in production, this is a prequel to the blockbuster “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), where Anya Taylor-Joy reprises the role played by Charlize Theron.

